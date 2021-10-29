Spread the love



















St Aloysius B. Ed College organizes a Talk on Specific Learning Disability

Mangaluru: On the 28th October 2021 St Aloysius Institute of Education, a reputed institute of teacher education of the city organised a talk on ‘Specific Learning Disability for the First Year B. Ed students.

Dr Shwetha Kamath, a freelance student Counsellor and NLP Practitioner, Mangalore was the resources person.

Dr Farita Viegas, Principal of St Aloysius Institute of Education, welcomed the resource person and the gathering. Calvin D’Silva, Students & Council Vice President of the college introduced the Resource Person to the audience.

The resource person spoke on the importance of inclusive education, Specific Learning Disability, types of learning disability, its characteristics, the functioning of the brain of a dyslexic child and the myths practiced to overcome learning disabilities. In addition to this, she provided a checklist of handling students with different learning disabilities and listed the techniques of “Being Patient and Empathetic with Children with Disabilities.”

The talk concluded with the vote of thanks by Sr Carmel.

Report by: Ashish Joseph Carvalho

