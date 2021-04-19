Spread the love



















St Aloysius B. Ed College Welcomes New Batch of Students through Digital Platform



Mangaluru : St Aloysius B. Ed College, Mangaluru a leading institute of the city in educating teachers welcomed the fifteenth batch of students through a digital platform due to the surge of covid-19 on 19 April, 2021. The programme began with a prayer song led by Sr Lumet and the group.

Fr Dr Praveen Martis SJ, Director, in his address introduced the new students to the qualities of Jesuit Education, namely competence, commitment, compassion and conscience and also its characteristics. “St Aloysius B. Ed College provides varied opportunities to inculcate these qualities in order to attain competent teachers required by educational institutions. A positive mindset, determination to accomplish tasks despite the disheartening circumstances, patience and a focus on one’s goals are also important to achieve success in a student’s life”, he added.

In the opening remarks, Dr Mrs Farita Viegas, Principal, said that the B. Ed College provides a quality educational environment, by offering academic programmes, practical experiences and co-curricular activities in a variety of settings with diverse backgrounds.

Mrs Joshna B, faculty, provided an orientation on the principles and ethos of Jesuit Education. Mrs Durga Menon and Mrs Renita Pinto, former students of the college shared their learning experiences acquired during their teacher education programme in the College.

Mrs Delna Lobo, Vice Principal, rendered the welcome address. Mrs Sandhya, faculty, proposed the vote of thanks. Ms Elizabeth Sebastian, Student leader, conducted an icebreaker and introductory session for the new students. Mr Jerome D’Souza, faculty, compered the programme.

Report by : Jerome D’Souza, Faculty of the College