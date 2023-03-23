St Aloysius B. Ed College Welcomes the Students of the 17th Batch

Mangaluru: St Aloysius B. Ed College, a leading institute of teacher education in the city welcomed the seventieth batch of students on March 20. The programme began with the introductory remarks by Preethi Pais – Students’ Council Vice President followed by a prayer song by the college choir.

In the welcome speech, the Principal, Dr Farita Viegas said, “the first day of new students in the college is one of the important days which initiates transition in the students. The teacher education programme is not just for earning a degree to get a job, but it is a course which is designed in order to prepare teacher candidates to be competent to face the challenges of the developments and trends of a dynamic society. The crux of the entire process of teacher education lies in its curriculum, which is sensitive to developing an understanding in pre-service teachers about the philosophy of education, child psychology, educational management, teaching skills, creating learning environments and capacity to observe and analyse.”

Speaking on the occasion, Rev. Fr Dr Praveen Martis SJ, Director of the College narrated the evolution of Jesuit Education in India and later in Mangaluru.. He highlighted the importance of the core values of Jesuit Education, namely, competence, compassion, commitment, conscience, creativity, character and collaboration, and the significance of these values in teachers’ and students’ lives in forming a peaceful and harmonious society.

Ms Elizabeth Sebastian, alumni of the 2019-21 batch, motivated the new students by sharing her experience on how the B. Ed programme has helped her in improving her teaching skills and refining her talents. Adding on further she said, teaching has always been a most sought-after and respected profession. Teachers shoulder the huge responsibility of enlightening students’ lives and opening their minds to a world of possibilities. B. Ed is an excellent course that helps trainee-teachers gain an in-depth understanding of the world of education and teacher proficiency that would enable the teachers to meet the requirements of the profession and face the challenges in the future.

The programme ended with the singing of the college Anthem. Members of the staff and the family members of the new students were present for the programme. Mrs Sandhya, staff in charge organised the programme.

