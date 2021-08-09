St Aloysius College ACCA Affiliates Placed in TOP LEVEL Companies

Spread the love



















St Aloysius College Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) Affiliates Placed in TOP LEVEL Companies

Mangaluru: The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) institute, is the global professional accounting body offering the “Chartered Certified Accountant” qualification which gives plenty of opportunities not only abroad but even in India as there are big 10 audit firms offering jobs for ACCA affiliates. ACCA is a fast growing international accountancy organisation with 2,00,000 members and 4,86,000 students in 180 countries.

ACCA is a globally-recognized accounting qualification that provides a strong foundation to students and professionals for careers in Accounting, Tax Consulting, Auditing, Business Valuation, Treasury Management etc.

The following students of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru, who have been affiliated with ACCA are placed in leading companies in India and abroad.

DEENA SEQUEIRA :

Deena Sequeira, is the daughter of Mathew Robert Sequeira and Gracy Sequeira, Kulshekar, Mangaluru had completed ACCA in March 2021 in single attempt. Soon after completing her B.Com. from St Aloysius College (Autonomous), she joined ACCA. She had taken all 12 papers as self-study mode even though it was challenging and it was worth doing. As a tutor, Deena came across many students who give up ACCA because it’s difficult to study. At present Deena is placed in big 5 Audit firm as an Audit Assistant

AWIN MENEZES :

Awin Menezes, is the son of Alwyn and Anitha Menezes from Bantwal completed his BCom Degree from St Aloysius College(Autonomous) in 2015 and joined ACCA. He says, “Since the course was not popular in India in the initial years and due to lack of exam centres at Mangalore, students had to travel either to

Kochi or Bangalore to attend the exams.” Currently Awin is working as a Senior 2 within Assurance (Banking and Capital Market UK Practice) at EY GDS, Bangalore.

REXON MARTIS :

Rexon Martis, is the son of Ronald Martis and Jacintha Martis from Kulshekar, Mangaluru. After completing B.Com. degree from St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru he joined ACCA and was placed as an Auditor at EY Kuwait (fun filled job with deadlines to come up with the results). As an ACCA graduate, he says that sheer hard work and dedication helped him to qualify ACCA within a span of 1 year with the 3rd Rank in India.

VELRON ROZER GOVEAS :

Velron Rozer Goveas, from Mangaluru completed BCom in 2018 from St Aloysius College. He decided to take up ACCA because it was a global degree widely recognized in many countries and also because the method of examination suited his style. During the final semester of his study, he got placed into Northern Trust – Bengaluru. After completing ACCA, Velron is placed in Ernst & Young – GDS in the Assurance service line as a Lead Associate. Velron says from his experience that he has seen that ACCA affiliates who have prior work experience tend to attract better positions and offers when compared to Affiliate freshers.

Therefore, he suggests that students who take up BCOM with ACCA start working after graduation and complete the remaining papers.

As a globally recognized education and updated/Industry relevant content, ACCA qualification is a great way to build a career in Accounts and Finance. Students can pursue this along with their graduation. Its flexible examination scheme makes this qualification more attractive having more than 80 international accountancy partnerships. It communicates credibility since a student’s proficiency is tested over 14 rigorous exams and is a great way to give an edge to one’s resume. A well designed curriculum which is continuously updated to develop industry relevant knowledge, skills and professional values. ACCA trains to perform

strategic roles at senior management levels.

