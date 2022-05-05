St Aloysius College AIMIT Students take up Street Cleaning Drive

Mangaluru: A two-day street cleaning drive was organised as part of Rural Immersion Programme by St Aloysius College (Autonomous), AIMIT, Beeri campus in association with Kotekar Town Panchayat here on May 4 and 5.

In his inaugural address, Vikram, health inspector of Kotekar Town Panchayat lauded the efforts of the College. “It is heartening to note that St Aloysius College has taken initiatives to inculcate among students aspects that go beyond academics. Such activities will give them greater awareness about environment consciousness,” he said.

Director of AIMIT, Dr (Fr) Melwyn Pinto SJ called upon students to be sensitive to environmental issues. “It is not the illiterate who dirty our surroundings. It is the educated and the well to do who own personal vehicles and they dump the garbage from their houses on roadsides and into the river. Education must bring in us concern for our environment,” he said.

Over 90 students spent nearly one and half hours on both days cleaning the streets from Beeri junction till Deralakatte. Teachers accompanied the students in these efforts. Councillor of Kotekar ward no. 8 Ahmed Ishaq G.I, Dean, Dr Rajani Suresh were present.