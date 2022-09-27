St Aloysius College Alumnus Dr Brian Pereira (USA) Recipient of Lifetime Achievement Award

St Aloysius College, Mangaluru & St John’s Medical College, Bengaluru- a Biopharmaceutical Leader, Entrepreneur, Medical Educator and Visterra CEO Dr Brian Pereira to be Honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award 2022

Mangaluru: A origin of Falnir, Mangaluru, an alumnus of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru and St John’s Medical College, Bengaluru, a Renowned nephrologist, Biopharmaceutical Leader, Entrepreneur, philanthropist, community activist and Visterra President and CEO Dr Brian Pereira will be honoured with the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award by INE Multimedia, a non-profit organization, in collaboration with INDIA New England News, at the New England Choice Awards Gala on 19 November 2022.

Having completed his college at St Aloysius College, Dr Pereira received his medical degree (MBBS) from St. John’s Medical College, Bengaluru his MD (Medicine) and DM (Nephrology) from the Post Graduate Institute, and an MBA from Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University, Chicago, USA.

It is learnt that over 350 entrepreneurs, corporate executives, philanthropists, educators and community leaders are expected to attend the gala, which will be held at Hilton Woburn Hotel in Woburn, Massachusetts, USA. Dr Pereira is President and CEO of Vistea, a developer of novel antibodies for the prevention and treatment of infectious and other major diseases. He is a seasoned biopharmaceutical and healthcare leader with experience in financing and growing companies, including the clinical development and commercialization of innovative drug products.

Prior to Visterra, Dr Pereira served as the President and CEO of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) from 2006 to 2011 and as its President from 2005 to 2006. Prior to AMAG, he served as the President and CEO of a Tufts Medical Center Physician Organization from 2001 to 2005, where he was instrumental in restructuring operations to enable greater financial strength. He also served in earlier roles at Tufts Medical Center including Interim Chief Operating Officer in 2001, Vice-Chairman for Strategic Development of the Department of Medicine from 1999-2001, and as a staff physician beginning in 1993.

Addressing the media, Dr Brian said, “The New England region has made major contributions to the enrichment of human life, with special contributions in education, technology, medicine and science. The Indian diaspora has led the way in all of these fields and more recently, in philanthropy. Hence, it is particularly gratifying to be recognized by our community at the New England Choice Awards. I have been blessed with exceptional mentors during my training in India and early career on the faculty at Tufts, and by supportive investors and talented executives at the companies I have been privileged to run.”

Speaking about Dr Brian, the President and CEO of INE MultiMedia. Dr Manju Sheth MD said “Dr Brian Pereira is a world-renowned nephrologist and a great community leader. His philanthropic work with AIF has played a huge role in uplifting those who are disadvantaged. He is a wonderful human being and a role model, especially for Physicians. It is a huge privilege for us to honour him and his legacy with the Lifetime Achievement at NECA Awards 2022.”

Inputs from: India New England News

Like this: Like Loading...