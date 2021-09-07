St Aloysius College Catholic Faculty/Staff ‘Sakkad Sangatha Melun’ Attend ‘Monti Fest’ Mass

Spread the love



















St Aloysius College Catholic Faculty/Staff ‘Sakkad Sangatha Melun’ Attended ‘Monti Fest’ Mass at St Aloysius College Chapel on Tuesday, 7 September 2021 at 9 am

Mangaluru: “Monti Fest” aka Feast of Nativity of Blessed Virgin Mary is a major Mangalorean Catholic festival that falls on September 8 every year. This festival celebrates the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and in the Mangalorean Catholic community involves the blessing of Novem (new crop). The festival derives its name from the Monte Mariano Church at Farangipet in South Canara (now called Dakshina Kannada) and was initiated by Joachim Miranda, a Goan Catholic priest at Farangipet in 1763. The Church is also known as Mount of Mary.

Oral history goes to state that the Nativity festival of our Lady was first celebrated at Monte Moriano to coincide with the annual feast of the church. The term ‘Monti’ has been derived from the word ‘Monte’ and over the years has been modified to be known as ‘Monti Fest’. On this solemn occasion, the Catholics partake in a community feast or a family feast having only vegetarian dishes. Though Tippu Sultan destroyed the churches of South Canara, he spared Monte Mariano Church in deference to the friendship of his father Hyder Ali with Father Joachim Miranda. Even though this Feast is celebrated in a grand manner every year, this year due to Covid-19 restriction it will be held in a low key and in sombre fashion.

A day prior to the ‘Monti Fest’ which falls every year on 8 September, the Catholic teaching and non-teaching staff of St Aloysius College joined at St Aloysius College Chapel on 7 September 2021 at 9 am for the ‘Festal’ mass which was con-celebrated by Fr Clifford Fernandes-the Parish Priest of Cordel/Kulshekar Church, Mangaluru, along with Fr Praveen Martis SJ (Principal, St Aloysius College); Fr Vincent Pinto SJ ( Finance Officer, SAC); Fr Leo D’souza SJ; Fr Royston D’Souza SJ; Fr Marcel Rodrigues SJ (HoD Mass Communication Dept, SAC) and Fr Roshan Pinto SJ. A short Novena was held prior to the mass and at the end of the Novena, the faithful placed a flower at the image of Baby Mary, while the College choir sang “Sakkad Sangatha Meliya…Moriyek Hogalsiya’ (Let’s all join together and praise Blessed Mary).

In his homily, Fr Clifford narrated the meaning of the feast and how one should observe the feast with devotion. (Watch his entire homily on the video below this article) .The melodious hymns were rendered by the College Choir consisting of teaching and non-teaching staff of SAC, including Reuben Machado, on his magical flute. The liturgy, mass arrangement and choir was handled by Assistant Professor Severine Pinto of the Dept of English SAC, who also gave a brief introduction of Monti Fest, prior to the Eucharist. After the mass, everyone went home with happy faces, after receiving sugarcane pieces.

Monti Fest represents the symbol of family unity, which is celebrated with joy and happiness as it is the harvest festival as well. It is the celebration of family bonds, filial relationships and a feast which makes us aware that we are very much part of nature around us bringing us closer to Mother Nature. It is really amazing to see that all Konkani Catholics unite wherever they are spread across the world with one spirit and zeal and make it a point to celebrate this great festival of Monti fest all over the world. They continue to celebrate Monti fest in whatever way they can in their countries and enjoy the nostalgia connected with their own families and parishes back home. And here at St Aloysius College, these teaching and non-teaching staff joined together like members of ONE family, with One Spirit and Zeal in celebrating the Festal mass, prior to the BIG Monti Fest tomorrow (8 September).

WISHING YOU ALL A HAPPY MONTI FEST aka FEAST OF THE NATIVITY OF BLESSED VIRGIN MARY !

Listen to the flute rendition of ‘Sakkad Sangatha Melya..’ by Reuben Machado-a faculty at St Aloysius college, and also a hymn by the college choir

