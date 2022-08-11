St Aloysius College Celebrates FIRST Independence Day in 1947- A Reminiscence!

Mangaluru: As St Aloysius College (Autonomous) , Mangaluru is all gearing up for the BIG “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” (75th Independence Day Celebration ) on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 10 am at Eric Mathias Hall, Maffei Block of the College, here we bring back the glimpse of the FIRST Independence Day Celebration that was held in 1947.

As the country celebrates its 75th Independence Day, perhaps some would recall the historic ‘Tryst with destiny’ speech of the Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, or the unfurling of the national flag from the Red Fort.It is indeed a joyful memory that many educational institutions in the country too had the good fortune of celebrating the FIRST Independence Day, and among them was St Aloysius College, Mangaluru.

When St Aloysius College (autonomous), Mangalore celebrated its first Independence day in 1947, the college librarians and the archivists recently chanced upon a few photographs of the first independence day. It was a moment of great joy to see those pictures, even in their smudged texture and faded colours, and recall the great sacrifices our national leaders had made during the Independence struggle.

On that day of 15 August 1947, N.S Kale, a freedom fighter of the region, unfurled the national flag, and the then Principal of the college, Fr Joseph Coelho SJ, who gathered nearly 1000 students to instill in them the value of freedom on the first Independence Day. The college has celebrated Independence Day every year since. This year it is the turn of Principal Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ to join one of the proud alumni of the College, Brigadier I.N. Rai who will share his thrilling battlefield experiences with the students and faculty of the College, on Sunday 14 August 2022 ( a day before the actual I-Day)

Also, a 100 feet long special cloth design signed by the then students and faculty of the College and kept in the College Museum will be taken out for public viewing and another 100 feet long new cloth will be kept for signing by the chief guest Brig I N Rai, Fr Praveen Martis Sj- the Principal of the College, Fr Melwin Pinto SJ-the Rector of St Aloysius Institutions and all the staff and students of the College. The signed cloth design will be kept in the College Museum for the next 25 years and will be brought out again on the day of the Centenary Celebrations of India’s Independence.

The Management of the College has invited all the alumni of the College for this special event. May our country remain great and celebrate diversity in its true sense of the term. Bharat Mata Ki Jai!

