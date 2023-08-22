St Aloysius College Celebrates Konakni Manyata Divas



Mangaluru: The Konkani Recognition Day was celebrated by the Konkani Department of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangalore in association with Konkani Bhasha Mandal in Eric Mathias Hall on 18th August 2023.

James Mendonca, NRI Entrepreneur was the Chief Guest and released ‘PARZOL’ annual magazine of Konkani Department and Prof. Steevan Quadros’ book ‘Jamyanthlyan’.

Dr Alwyn D’Sa, Registrar of the College introduced the book. Dr Denis Fernandes, Principal-in charge addressed the gathering with historical background of Konkani language and literature.

The installation of the new office bearers of Konkani Association for the academic year 2023-24 along with Oath taking was held during the programme.

Vasanth Rao, President of Konkani Bhasha Mandal, Konkani Association presidents, Flora Castellino, Severine Pinto, Rishal Noronha, Saritha Crasta and student secretaries, Joyal Crasta & Steeval Almeida were on the dais.

Joshua Sequeira compered the programme. Joyal Crasta welcomed the gathering and Melcon DSouza proposed the vote of thanks.

Like this: Like Loading...