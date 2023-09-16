St Aloysius College-Dept of Science Organizes ANVESHAN-2023

Mangaluru: The Departments of Science, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru, organised “ANVESHAN-2023”, a workshop on Exploring Unconventional Career Opportunities in Sciences in L.F. Rasquinha Hall, LCRI Block.

Rev. Dr Praveen Martis, SJ, Principal, presided over the programme. Mr Belle Karunakar Rao, an alumnus was the guest of honour. Vijayakrishna Shetty, CEO, ThoughGenesis Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru, Dr Narayana Bhat, Director of Xavier Block, Dr Alwyn D’Sa, Registrar and Controller of Examinations, Dr Roshan Fredrick D’Souza, Convenor and Gaman Kumar Nayak, the student coordinator, were present on the dais.

Rev. Dr Praveen Martis, in his presidential address, congratulated the Science departments for organising such a meaningful programme. He told the participants to gain knowledge from the eminent speakers.

During the programme, Belle Karunakar Rao was honoured for his commendable service to society. After being honoured, he shared and reminisced about his school and college days at St. Aloysius institutions.

There were three technical sessions during the programme. Vijay Krishna Shetty, CEO, ThoughGenesis Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru; Pradeep Damle, Head of Marketing at Dash Square and Ms Lynn Mascarenhas, Coffee Producer and owner of St Margaret Estate were the resource persons.

Vijay Krishna Shetty spoke about how globalization paved the way for marketing and how marketing is the most essential factor for economic growth. He also explained about AI and its applications in every sector around the world and how we must take up challenges and risks to introduce an innovative product in the market.

Ms Lynn explained how you can become an innovative entrepreneur by making use of already existing resources and bringing about a better idea to improve your business. She also said that we must also show consideration towards environmental concerns. It’s basically about how we can still do business by protecting our nature and the ecosystem.

Pradeep Damle spoke on how having good skills matters in any sector. One must learn new things every day and give everything a shot. One must keep updating himself along with the skills. He also said that reading business books and magazines is very important for entrepreneurs to improve their business ideas.

Dr Narayana Bhat briefed about ANVESHAN 2023. Priya Lewis, II B.Sc. compered the programme. Glavin Thomas Rodrigues, assistant professor of Zoology, proposed the vote of thanks.

