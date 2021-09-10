ST ALOYSIUS COLLEGE DOES IT AGAIN: RANKED NO 95 AMONG BEST COLLEGES IN INDIA BY NIRF

Spread the love



















ST ALOYSIUS COLLEGE (AUTONOMOUS) MANGALURU DOES IT AGAIN: RANKED NO 95 AMONG BEST COLLEGES IN INDIA BY NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework )

Mangaluru: The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) – 2021 has ranked St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru at 95 among Colleges in India. This is a unique and distinctive accolade to the College as more that 6,000 Colleges in the country participated in the exercise and were assessed rigorously on various parameters guiding higher education in India.

The declaration of the results of the rankings was made by the Union Ministry of Education on Thursday, 9 September, 2021. This distinction is all the more significant as the College emerged as one of the Best Colleges in the state of Karnataka standing tall among 3 Colleges in the state to secure the rank within 100.



The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) has been constituted to promote quality in higher education and encourage the best of colleges to scale newer heights by upgrading themselves to reach the global standards of higher education. The higher education institutions are subjected to rigorous review and assessment on the parameters of Teaching-Learning Resources, Research & Professional Practices, Graduate Outcomes, Outreach & Inclusivity and Public Perception.

St Aloysius College (Autonomous) Mangaluru has been showing steady and consistent growth in terms of its student enrolment, graduate outcomes, research and innovation activities. The diversity of student enrolments has been enhanced dynamically during the past few years. The staff-student-civic society engagement has been responsible for the wider visibility and growing public image of the College.

The College has shown higher attainments on all the parameters of NIRF leading to a significant improvement in the rankings. The College authorities expressed their deep sense of satisfaction and delight in the great news of the NIRF rankings.

Principal of the institution, Rev. Dr Praveen Martis, SJ has expressed his highest appreciation to the staff and students for showing their commitment to the ideals and vision for higher education at the institutional, regional, state, national and global levels promoting an educational paradigm that meets global standards exposing learners to internationalized curricula and acquisition of global competencies.He also expressed his gratitude to all stakeholders for always standing by the College in promoting a paradigm of higher education with a distinct difference.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the recent past, the College has been awarded the UGC-STRIDE (Scheme for Transdisciplinary Research for India’s Developing Economy) : Component 1 under which the College is conducting 14 Major research projects making a critical study of the Cultural Diversity of the Coastal Karnataka.

Recently, the College has been awarded a research grant of Rs. 2.93 Crores under DBT-BUILDER Award for Interdisciplinary research in Biosciences. All the Departments of Postgraduate Studies & Research in the College have been recognized by Mangalore University as its Research Centres.

This is a rare accomplishment by a College for its research and innovation credentials.

Like this: Like Loading...