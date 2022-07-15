St Aloysius College Felicitates Dr John Edward D’silva on his Superannuation



Mangaluru: Dr John Edward Dsilva, Associate Professor of Mathematics and Director of Xavier Block, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru was felicitated by the College on the occasion of his superannuation. The programme was organized in association with the Staff Association of SAC and the Department of Mathematics. Rev. Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Rev. Dr Praveen Martis SJ, Principal, faculty members and retired staff members attended the programme.

Dr John Edward DSilva began his career in St Aloysius institutions as a Lecturer in the Department of Mathematics, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru in the year 1987. He served as a lecturer in the Mathematics department for 12 years from 1987 to 1999. From 1999 to 2006 he served as Dean of PU College. Later from 2006 to 2012 he gave his service as the Principal of PU College.

He came back to degree college in the year 2012 and served as Vice-Principal of Arrupe block till 2018. From 2018 to 2022 he served as Director of Xavier Block. Dr John DSilva also served as the President of St Aloysius College Staff Association and attained superannuation on 24/06/2022. He served the institution for 35 years.

He is the husband of Mrs Helen M Serrao, Associate Professor of Chemistry, St Agnes College (Autonomous), Mangaluru. The Management, Principal and the staff of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru wishes Dr John Edward DSilva a happy, healthy and contented retired life.