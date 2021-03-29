Spread the love



















St Aloysius College felicitates Dr K. Saraswathi Kumari on Her Superannuation

Mangaluru : Dr K. Saraswathi Kumari, Head of Department of Kannada, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru was felicitated by the College on the occasion of her superannuation. The programme was organized in association with the Staff Association of SAC and the Department of Kannada. Principal, Rev. Dr Praveen Martis, SJ, Faculty Members and Retired staff members attended the programme.



Dr Saraswathi Kumari began her career as a Lecturer in the department of Kannada, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru in 1994. She served as the head of the department since 2011. She served the department in various capacities such as President of Kannada Sangha, Kannada Co-Life, Yakshagana Sangha, Nataka Sangha, Women’s Forum and St Aloysius College Staff Association.

Besides this, she has ably organized several seminars/workshops/yuva kavi goshti and other literature based programmes. Dr Saraswathi Kumari has written several Kannada plays. ‘Manushi’, ‘Agni Kunda’,’ Mashaka Purana’, ‘Hennendare’, ‘Amrutha Ghalige’ are some of the plays she has written. These plays have been staged in different places and have received accolades. She has also written a novel ‘Shala Bhagya’. She is the wife of Dr Subbanna Rai, Registrar of Kannada University, Hampi. Dr Saraswathi has the following achievements in her credit: Delivered a lecture on ‘’Role of youth in the sanitation movement’’ conducted by NSS special camp at Madanthyar in 2016

Authored street play titled ‘’Mashaka purana’’ performed by students of St. Sebastian College at their college in 2016. Presented a paper on “Dwipathradalli Mahile” [women in dual role] in the national seminar entitled “women in changing India’’, conducted by Dept of Social Work St.Aloysius College in 2016 Conducted an interview programme with Mrs M.R. Kamala in Radio Sarang in 2016

Authored street plays entitled “Mashaka Purana” performed on the vocation of NSS Camp by St Aloysius College in 2016. Authored street plays entitled “Vyaktha” performed by students of N.S.S of St Aloysius College at Canara College in 2016. Participated as a delegate in an international seminar on Kannada Prakritha tradition conducted by Jain literary – Cultural Study Centre, Hampi University in 2016. Delivered a felicitation address on the occasion of award winning function organised by Vasudha Pratisthan in 2016.

Evaluated the books for book award of Karnataka Tulu Sahithya Academy for the year 2016. Participated as a delegate in a seminar on “Inter-relation between Kannada & Tulu literature “Jointly conducted by Central Sahithya Academy and University College, Mangaluru in 2017. Participated as a delegate in a literary conference conducted by Dakshina Kannada Sahithya Parishath at Ujire in 2017.

Presented a paper on ‘’Karavali Kadambarigalalli Samajikathe’’ [Similarity in the novels of Coastal side] in the national seminar jointly organized by Central Sahithya 4 Academy and Department of Kannada First grade college Nitte in 2017. Served as Chief Guest during a programme ‘CHAKORA 2018’ organized by the Karnataka Lekhakiyara Sangha. Inaugurator and Resource Person during ‘Aatidongi Koota’ organised by Kashi Matt Yuvaka and Yuvathi Mandala, Vittal in 2018.

The Management, Principal and the staff of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru wishes Dr Saraswathi Kumari a happy, healthy and contented life.