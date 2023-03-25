St Aloysius College Felicitates Rank Holder Ms Monica Leyona Mendonca

Mangaluru: The Department of Postgraduate Studies and Research in Chemistry organized a felicitation program for MONICA LEYONA MENDONCA the Tenth Rank Holder in the BSc examination at Mangalore University Level. Presently she is a student in the first year of MSc Analytical Chemistry at St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru.

Dr Ronald Nazareth, the Head of the Department of Chemistry welcomed the gathering. In his welcome address, he acknowledged the achievement of promising young chemist Ms Monica Leona Mendonca who through her persevering effort has won personal distinction as well as accolades to the Institutions she belongs. He said Her truly deserving achievement reminds us of Napoleon’s words, “Victory belongs to the most persevering.”.

Arroonha Alex D’Souza, a classmate of Ms Monica shared some of her college memories. He spoke about how they managed to Excel in academics and extracurricular activities as well. He mentioned Monica’s determination and hard work in life. Dr Divya Shetty Programme Coordinator read out the citation.

Monica Leyona Mendonca was born on 13th August 2001 at Gangolli Kundapur to Mohan Joseph Mendonca and Loycee Treeza Mendonca, having had her school education at Garden Angel High School, Curchorem, Goa, PUC and Degree education at Milagres College Kallianpur. She stood first in the SSLC exam and also her effort in Science Olympiad earned a silver medal at the National level in the year 2015-16. Securing a 10th Rank at the university level in B Sc. The examination conducted by Mangalore University is one more feather to her crown. With this achievement she made everyone proud and proved that there are no secrets to success, it’s the result of preparation, hard work and learning from failure. She has inspired hope and ignited the imagination and love for learning. As a student of MSc first year Analytical Chemistry at St Aloysius College, she has already shown her commitment to her studies right from the first day of joining.

Principal Rev. Fr Praveen Martis SJ, in his presidential address, congratulated Ms Monica for her commitments, and achievements and for making her Alma Mater and Parents proud. He emphasised the research goals a student needs to have when they are in their higher studies. He also appreciated Ms Kavya Salian for being chosen to do her research at the Indian Institute of Science Bangalore.

Chief Guest, Dr Vincent Alva, the Principal of Milagres College Kallianpur, expressed his joy in honouring his former student of Milagres College Kallianpur. He enthralled the august gathering with his lively keynote address on the chemistry of life. Director of Administrative Bock Dr Charles Furtado, Director of Aruppe Block Dr Denis Fernandes, Registrar Dr Alwyn DSa, Mr Mohan Joseph Mendonsa Mrs Loisy tressa Mendonca proud Parents of Ms Monica were present for the programme.

Ms Preema Pais Assistant Professor Department of PG Chemistry compered the programme. Ms Jyothi Vaz proposed the vote of thanks. The formal program was followed by a motivational talk by Emeritus Professor of Biochemistry Prof Cletus Dsouza. Dr Cletus D’Souza is an alumnus of St. Aloysius College and completed his B.Sc. in 1971. He is currently an Adjunct Professor, at the Department of Post Graduate Studies and Research in Biochemistry, St. Aloysius College, Mangalore

He ignited the young minds on the topic ‘Chemists have solutions’. He said that only if there exists curiosity in our minds we will be able to question the existence of certain things in life. He also mentioned that failure is not an end but a beginning of all new beginnings. He enlightened the students with his words of knowledge and inspired them to always think outside the box.

About the Department of PG Studies & Research in Chemistry :

The Department of postgraduate studies and research in the chemistry of St Aloysius College is one of the most vibrant departments in academics and extracurricular activities as well. The department offers two programmes namely MSc Analytical Chemistry & MSc Chemistry. MSc Analytical Chemistry (started in 2007) has an excellent academic and placement record with proud alumni all over India and abroad. MSc Chemistry (started in 2012) has established itself as another feather in the cap of the college.

The department is sanctioned with FIST grants for project work and research. It offers a research programme leading to a PhD in chemistry. It has been approved as a research centre affiliated with Mangalore University. The strength of the department is enhanced by the advanced Instrumentation Centre comprising sophisticated instruments like PXRD, BET analyser, TGA, FTIR, GC, Photocatalytic reactor, Corrosion Analyser etc.

