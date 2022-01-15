St Aloysius College Former HoD of Economics K Shanker Bhat No More at age 89

Mangaluru: Kailar Shanker Bhat, former Professor and Head of the Department of Economics, St. Aloysius College passed away at his residence following a brief illness. He was 89. He is survived by his wife and four children. As he had dedicated his body to science, his family donated his mortal remains to the KS Hegde Medical Academy (KSHEMA), Derlakatte. in the outskirts of Mangaluru.



Prof Bhat had been recently hospitalized for about two weeks due to Covid infection and was discharged after making a complete recovery. However, his health began to decline in the last four days and subsequently passed away.

Prof. Shankar Bhat being felicitated by SACAA (St Aloysius College Alumni Association) at a function to honour retired and in service staff members who completed 25 years of continuous service.

Born at Baipadavu, Kabaka village, Puttur Taluk, Bhat did his elementary schooling at Gadiyaara Shaale in Kedila village and secondary education at Board High School, Puttur. He did his BA at St. Aloysius College and completed MA at Rani Parvathi Devi College, Belgaum in 1956. After graduating in B.Ed, he started teaching in St. Aloysius College in 1958 in the Economics and History departments. He retired as the Head, Department of Economics in 1991. During his tenure at St. Aloysius College, he also served as an NCC officer for about 15 years.