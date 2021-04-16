Spread the love



















St Aloysius College Girls Venizeia Carlo & Deepthika Puthran Excel in Powerlifting

Mangaluru : St Aloysius College (Autonomous) is known for its innovative programmes in academics, sports and games and extra-curricular & co-curricular activities. The department of Physical education of St Aloysius College (Autonomous) is well equipped with indoor as well as outdoor sports and games facilities. It prepares the students to participate in various sports events and several students have bagged prizes and medals in state, national and international level events.

Venezeia Annie Carlo, III B.Com. & Deepthika J Puthran, I B.Com. are some of the examples who excelled in State and National Level Powerlifting Championships in different places during the academic year 2020-21.

VENIZEIA ANNIE CARLO :



Venezeia Annie Carlo is a Powerlifting Champion and has several medals to her credit. She has actively participated in state, national and international level powerlifting competitions this year and won the following prizes:

· Participated in Karnataka State Senior Powerlifting Championship 2020-21 in 63 Kgs Weight Class, held at Mangaluru on 9 & 10 January 2021 and secured Silver Medal.

· Participated in Karnataka State Junior women Powerlifting Championship in 63 Kgs Weight Class, held at Brahmavara on 26 to 28 February 2021 and secured Gold Medal.

· Represented the Karnataka State in Junior National Powerlifting Championship 2021 in 63 Kgs Weight Class, held at Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh on 17th to 21st March 2021 and secured Gold Medal in Benchpress event.

· Represented the Karnataka State Senior and Junior Bench Press Powerlifting Championships in 69 Kgs Weight Class held at Davangere on 10th & 11th April 2021 and secured Gold Medals in both the events.

DEEPTHIKA J PUTHRAN :



Deepthika J Puthran of I B.Com. is another Powerlifting Champion has secured silver medals for her active participation in the following state and national level powerlifting competitions:

· Participated in Karnataka State Sub Junior Women Powerlifting Championship 2020-21 in 84+ Kgs weight class, held at Saligrama on 26th & 28th February 2021 and secured Gold Medal also awarded with Karnataka Strong Women title in State Powerlifting Championship.

· Represented the Karnataka State in Sub Junior National Powerlifting Championship 2021 in 84+ Kgs weight class, held at Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh on 17th to 21st March 2021 and secured Bronze Medal in Benchpress, Silver Medal in Deadlift & Silver Medal in overall Powerlifting Championship.

· Represented the Karnataka State Senior and Junior Bench Press Powerlifting Championships in 84 Kgs Weight Class held at Davangere on 10th & 11th April 2021 and secured Silver Medals in both the events.

The Management, Principal and Staff of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru, congratulate these champions and wish them a bright future in all their endeavours.

