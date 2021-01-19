Spread the love



















St Aloysius College Golden Batch 1971 Sets Target of Rs.1.5 Crore to Give Back to Alma mater

Mangaluru: St Aloysius College Golden Batch 1971, Virtual Meet was held on 10 January 2021at the Sanidhya Hall, St Aloysius College from 6.00 PM and 8.00 PM. Thirty five 1971 batch mates participated from different parts of India and overseas. Edmund Frank, Secretary, opened the discussion and announced the sequence of events to follow. Ronald Fernandes recited the then morning prayer in vogue during the Golden Olden Days “Swami Devane Loka Palane” and everyone joined in.

Walter D’Souza, Chairman, welcomed the participants and spoke on the Golden Reunion 1971 that was planned on 10 January 2021 and had to be postponed due to the pandemic. He stated that as was well known, Batch 1971 has set a target of Rs. 1.5 Crores to give back something substantial to the Alma mater by way of opening an Advanced Instrumentation Centre in the College to facilitate research work related study.

Once an Aloysian, Always an Aloysian! SAC Alumni Pledge to Give Back to their Alma Mater

The Principal of St Aloysius College, Rev. Dr. Praveen Martis SJ updated the participants on the latest developments in the College and the ongoing preparations for the College to be Deemed to be University and complemented the Batch 1971 members for planning to give a wonderful gift to their Alma mater. The Rector, Fr Melwyn Pinto SJ recalled his student days in the St Aloysius High School and College and appreciated the magnanimous project of Batch 1971 to the College.

Cletus D’Souza explained in detail the relevance of the Advanced Instrumentation Centre and the type of Equipment needed to be installed. Fr Xavier Gomes, Joseph D’Mello and Emanuel D’Costa were the others present from Mangaluru.. This was followed by an interesting and meaningful interaction. MV Nair led the discussions from Mumbai, Rammohan Rao from Bengaluru and Flavian Pinto from Overseas ( Canada).

Other Participants also joined in to express their thoughts and ideas. Fr Xavier Gomes gave the concluding observations and proposed the vote of thanks. The Virtual Meet was indeed a grand success and applauded by everyone present.



