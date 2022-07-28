St Aloysius College Higher Primary School hosts Chess Tournament



Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayath School Education and Literacy Department in association with St Aloysius College Higher Primary School, Kodialbail, Mangaluru organized Taluk Level Chess Tournament on 25th July 2022. The Inaugural programme was witnessed by the participants that numbered 250 from various schools.

The programme began by invoking God’s blessings through a prayer song followed by Anthem of the State by the students of the School. The dignitaries on the dais gave a meaningful start to the programme by lighting the lamp. Mrs Jositta Noronha, the Headmistress of the School, welcomed the gathering. Rev Fr Melwin Pinto SJ and Vianni D’Cunha competed in a friendly game of Chess, thus formally inaugurating the tournament.

Rev Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, the President of the programme addressed the gathering with his message quoting the example of Viani D’Cunha’s success as an International Chess Master. The Chief Guest of the day was Vianni D Cunha, International Chess Master and Alumni of St Aloysius College Higher Primary School inspired the participants of the tournament asking them to concentrate well on the game.

He further said that Chess players should be well trained to be calm and confident. This game is mainly a psychological game where one should not reveal his/her intentions through expressions and body language. The TPEO, Mr Bharath gave a brief description of the tournament to be held on the day. He appreciated and thanked the School Management for the beautiful arrangements in conducting the competition and handed over a certificate of appreciation on behalf of the Education Department.

The other dignitaries present on the dais were Rev Fr Gerald Furtado SJ the Correspondent of the School, Mrs Mangala Rai, the Vice President of the PTA and Prasad Nellur, the CRP of Balmatta Cluster. The programme was compered by Liya D Souza and Mrs Poornima Mayya proposed the Vote of Thanks.

The Valedictory programme in the evening was the most awaited part of the whole day’s programme. Padmanabh Rao compered the programme and welcomed the gathering too. The Correspondent Rev Fr Gerald Furtado SJ delivered his message in which he congratulated all the students for taking the opportunity to participate in the tournament with good spirit.

Harish thanked all who were responsible for the success of the event. The dignitaries on the dais Rev Fr Gerald Furtado SJ , TPEO – Bharath, Balmatta Cluster CRP – Prasad Nellur, Headmistress Mrs Jositta Noronha, Dayananda Mada the honorary President of Physical Education Teachers and Secretary Mrs Irene D’Silva the Treasurer of Mangalore North Physical Education Teachers Association and Guest of Honour Mr Devi Prasad the former Drawing teacher honoured the winners. The programme concluded with the National Anthem.