St Aloysius College holds a National Level Seminar on Nadanpattum Samskaravum

Mangaluru: On the eve of Onam Celebrations, the department of Malayalam, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru, organized “Varavelppu 2023” a one-day National Level Seminar on Nadanpattum Samskaravum on 2nd September 2023 in L F Rasquinha Hall of LCRI Block.

Mr. Subhash Arukara, Kerala Folklore Academy Award Winner – 2020 was the resource person. Rev. Dr. Praveen Martis, SJ, Principal presided over the programme. Dr Alwyn D’Sa, Registrar & Controller of Examinations, Dr P P Sajimon, Dean of PG Studies, Ms Retnamma, Convenor of the Programme and the student Coordinators, Gopika Gokul and Cris Thomas Vijo were present on the dais.

Principal in his presidential remarks wished the Malayalam students a very happy Onam. He briefed about the Onam fest and narrated the theme of the celebrations.

The resource person, Subhash Arukara and his team performed Malayalam folklore songs and entertained the audience.

Dr. Alwyn D’Sa gave introductory remarks. Ms. Retnamma welcomed the gathering. Keziah and Aby compered the programme. Gopika proposed the vote of thanks.

