St Aloysius College holds a Unique Programme ‘Modern Mommies’



Mangaluru: Department of Business Administration of St Aloysius College in Association with the Forum – the Speaker’s Club of St Aloysius College (Autonomous) Mangaluru organised a unique program “Modern Mommies” on 8th March in Sanidhya hall.

This was an occasion for Women’s Day and the objective of the program was to create awareness about motherhood by celebrating the success stories of four achievers who are also proud mothers.

There was a panel discussion with four panellists Dr Rashmi D’Souza, Dr Shweta Kamath, Dr Mona Mendonca and Ms Tertia Lobo, who shared their unique experiences as mothers and threw light on the challenges they had to encounter.

Students present in the session came up with interesting questions in the interactive session. Ms Arati Shanbhag, the Dean of BBA, Ms Claret Pereira, the HOD of BBA; Ms Fiza & Mashfa, the student coordinators were present to grace the occasion.

Manoj Fernades, the staff coordinator, moderated the entire session.

