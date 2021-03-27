Spread the love



















St Aloysius College holds Aloysian Dance League 2021

Mangaluru: The Aloysian Dance League 2021 – Level Up – was organized for the first time in the history of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru. The first round took place on 25th March 2021 at the Mother Teresa Peace Park.

Promod Alva was the Chief Guest and inaugurated the programme. Suhas Shetty was the guest of honour. Dr Alwyn D’Sa, the Controller of Examinations presided over the programme. Ms Roicy Braggs and Ms Sahana, the Staff Co-ordinators, Rachael Noronha, Shivani Rao and Manohar Prabhu, the Student Co-ordinators were on the dais.

Six enthusiastic teams, namely Elysians, the Illuminators, Team Heat, 12K, Elite and Team Invaders performed after the formal programme. Best Dancer/Performer award for each team.

Team Illuminators won the I Runners Up award and the Elysians won the Best Team Performance Award.

During the programme, students entertained the audience by performing two flash mobs. The programme was compered by Neola DSouza. Anjali proposed the vote of thanks. The final round of the ADL 2021 will be held on 5th April 20201.