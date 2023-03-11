St Aloysius College holds Bliss Bag Project to mark Intl Women’s Day



Mangaluru: On the auspicious occasion of International Women’s Day, St Aloysius College (Autonomous) organised the Bliss Bag Initiative, a bag donation drive for women in need, which was held in collaboration with MOMs of Mangalore and Cars Collective in Mangalore City. The event was a huge success, as over 60 bags were collected from the member MOMS and distributed to unorganised sector women and others in and around the city.

Witnessing the smiles on their faces was an indescribable feeling, and the students of the MSW Department who distributed the items to these special people in different parts of Mangalore were able to experience the joy of giving first-hand. As they say, “there is so much joy in giving,” and the students truly felt this as they saw the impact their efforts had on the lives of those they were able to help.

It was heartening to see the community come together to support this initiative and contribute towards a better future for women in need. Through this collaborative effort, we were able to make a positive impact on the lives of those who needed it most and the sense of satisfaction and fulfilment derived from it was immeasurable. Overall, the Bliss Bag initiative served as a reminder of the importance of giving back to our communities and helping those in need, particularly on a day that celebrates the achievements and struggles of women around the world.

Event was coordinated by Dr Nayana Krishnapura, Ms Agnes Fernandes Dsouza from MOMS of Mangalore and Dr Vidya Vinutha Dsouza from St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangalore.

