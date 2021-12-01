St Aloysius College holds Green Hunt Competition & Poura Dhwani Program

Mangaluru: The Centre for Environmental Concern, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru in association with Radio Sarang 107.8 FM organized Green Hunt – Cleanliness Awareness Competition and Poura Dhwani – discussion with the Civic Workers on 24 th November 2021 in the College.

Rev. Dr Praveen Martis SJ, Principal of the College presided over the programme. Prakash Shetty, Panchayat Development Officer of Ujire Gram Panchayat, Dr Nagarathna, Programme Co-ordinator, NSS, Mangalore University, Mr Nagaraj Anchan, Co-ordinator, Hasiru Dala and Jennifer Ida Mascarenhas, Dean of Extension Services, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangalore were present for the programme.

Addressing the gathering, Prakash Shetty said, “The real respect we give to civic workers is the proper handling of our household garbage. It is a pleasure to be a civilian worker on behalf of civic workers. There has been a lot of work done with the idea of a clean India in the country for the past ten years. The civic workers are, in fact, cleaners of the military, by selecting the waste generated in our home every day and sorting it in several ways”.

Rev. Dr Praveen Martis SJ, in his presidential address said that society cannot change unless we change our mind and the way we see the society. He also said that civic workers should be respected and recognized. During the programme winners of Cleanliness Awareness Competition, students of SDM College of Business Management were felicitated. Also 46 Civic workers of Mangalore Municipality Corporation were honoured for the unstinted services in keeping Mangalore clean.

On behalf of Civic Workers, Anil, Secretary of Civic Workers’ Society said that the civic workers are still leading a life below the poverty line. They should be recognized by the government and get the necessary benefits. Rev. Dr Melwyn Pinto welcomed the gathering. RJ Abhishek Shetty compered the programme. Glavin T Rodrigues rendered the vote of thanks.