St Aloysius College holds National Conference on Freshwater & Marine Fisheries in India



Mangaluru: The department of Zoology, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru, organized a National Conference on “Freshwater and Marine Fisheries in India” on the 10th of May, 2022. Dr. A M Ramesh, the CEO of Karnataka Science and Technology Academy was the chief guest. Rev Dr Leo D’Souza SJ, the director of the Laboratory of Applied Biology presided over the programme. Principal, Rev Dr Praveen Martis, SJ, was the guest of honour. Dr. KV Rao, the Director of Pilikula Regional Science Centre, Dr Alwyn D’Sa, Registrar and Hariprasad Shetty, Conference Secretary were on the dais.

Hemachandra Amin, HOD of the department of Zoology and the convener of the conference welcomed the gathering and highlighted the enormous contributions that fisheries and aquaculture have on India’s economy and the livelihood of its citizens. Ian Castelino introduced the keynote speaker Dr A M Ramesh, and elaborated on his background and achievements. The dignitaries inaugurated the event by introducing goldfish into the aquarium as a symbolic gesture.

The chief guest, Dr A M Ramesh in his speech, shedded light on the importance of fisheries and the various challenges faced by the fishery industries. He also dwelled upon the sustainable goals and its relevance to fisheries and also The Blue Revolution. Dr Ramesh also highlighted that the year 2022 has been declared by the UN as the International Year of Artisanal Fisheries and Aquaculture. Principal, Rev. Dr Praveen Martin, SJ in his address commended the department of Zoology for organising and executing conferences of high standards over the years.

The Book of Abstract, which is a collection of various research papers that were to be presented during the conference, was inaugurated by Rev. Dr Leo D’Souza, SJ. In his presidential remarks, Dr Leo D’Souza addressed the issues concerning the fisher folk of Mangalore who are often sidelined and live a risky life. He spoke about the initiatives by the College Community Radio “Sarang” 107.8 FM for the welfare of the fisher folk. He also touched upon the projects that could be started from the grants received by the college under the Builder Project of the Government of Karnataka to study the various seaweed species of coastal Karnataka.

Dr Alwyn D’Sa, encouraged the students to come up with sustainable ventures or projects with proper mentoring, for the coastal belt and wished the conference well. Neola D’Souza compered the programme. Mr. Hariprasad Shetty proposed the vote of thanks. All the dignitaries were presented with aquatic life portraits painted by the students of the Department of Zoology.