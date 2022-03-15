St Aloysius College holds National Conference ‘YUVA PARZOLL 2022’



Mangaluru: The Department of Konkani, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru, in an association of Mangalore University Konkani Adhyayana Peeta organized one-day National Conference YUVA PARZOLL 2022 on 12 th March 2022 in LF Raquinha Hall of the College. Mr Jason Sequiera, Konkani Poet from Mangalore symbolically inaugurated the conference by playing Gumot.

Saraswathi Samman Awardee Mr Mahabaleshwar Sail from Goa, gave his inaugural address in virtual mode. Advocate Ravichandra P M, Syndicate Member of Mangalore University addressed the gathering and briefed about Konkani Language and literature. Dr Jaywant Nayak, Co-ordinator, Mangalore University Konkani Adhyayana Peeta gave the introductory remarks. He said "Any language is a binding force. It unites the people. We should be proud of our language. We all should strive to save our language, culture and heritage.” Language is very important. In Mangalore University, there are 13 study chairs. These study chairs have been set up for the growth of the language. It is the responsibility of the youth to continue this for the future generation, he added.

Rev. Dr Praveen Martis, S J, Principal, in his presidential remarks lauded the speakers for their message. Stating that language is a bond, he called upon the youth to take forward the culture of Konkani language to the future generation. As a resource person to the conference, Kendra Sahitya Academy Awardee, Melvyn Rodrigues presented a lecture on poetry. Prof Chandraleka D’Souza from Goa was also present for the Conference. Dr Alwyn

DSa, Registrar, welcomed the gathering.

Ms Ashwia and Joshua compered the programme. Mrs Flora Castelino, Convenor of the Programme proposed the vote of thanks. After the programme, there was a cultural programme put up by the students of Konkani Sangha