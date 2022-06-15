St Aloysius College holds National Level E-Conference on “Inclusive and Effective People’s Participation for Achieving Sustainable Development Goals by 2030”

Mangaluru: The Department of PG Studies and Research in Social Work, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru, organized a one-day National Level E-Conference on “Inclusive and Effective People’s Participation for Achieving Sustainable Development Goals by 2030” on 15th June 2022 in Sanidhya Hall of the College.

Krishna Moolya, Co-founder of Jana Shikshana Trust, Mangaluru, was the chief guest and inaugurated the programme. Rev. Dr Praveen Martis, SJ, Principal, presided over the programme. Dr Shwetha Rasquinha, HoD of Department of PG Studies and Research in Social Work, Dr Loveena Lobo, Director of Maffei Block, Dr Roshan Monteiro, Convenor of the E-conference and Agnas Abraham, Student Co-coordinator were on the dais.

Krishna Moolya in his speech said, “People’s participation is not impossible unless we go to them, live with them and learn with them. Start our work from where they are and build it on what they have.” He further said that “we have to work for the voiceless and unspoken people to raise their voices in public. Try to see God in every human being and every creature. We must try to find a formula to solve social problems. Moreover, we have to adopt clarity in our minds”.

Rev. Dr Praveen Martis, SJ, in his presidential remarks, congratulated the department for taking initiative in organizing such a meaningful and much needed conference. He said that effective participation is important in achieving sustainable development. Participants should be firm in their goals and it should reach people, otherwise it is useless. He urged the participants to work against inequality, injustice, human rights etc. and together we can make a difference in the society.

There were 3 technical sessions during the E-Conference. Ms Nalini Shekhar, Executive Director & Co-founder, Hasiru Dala, Bengaluru, was the resource person for the topic “Organising Vulnerable Communities for Sustainability”; Dr Shalaja Shastri, Dean, Faculty of Liberal Arts & Humanities, Jagran Lakecity University, Bhopal, M.P., was the resource for the II Technical Session and spoke on the topic “Mental Health Ecosystems in Educational Institutions: Why and How?” and Mr Bhasker Bhandary, Senior Director (HR), Acer India Limited, Bengaluru was the resource for the II Technical Session and spoke on “Organisational Engagement with Sustainable Goals”.

Besides this, there were paper presentations from the participants. Anushka D’Sa compered the programme. Dr Roshan Monteiro welcomed the gathering. Dr Shwetha Rasquinha introduced the Chief Guest. Agnas Abraham rendered the vote of thanks.