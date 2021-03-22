Spread the love



















St Aloysius College holds One-Day NSS Camp at a Govt. School in Kinnikambla

Mangaluru: The NSS units and Centre for Social Concern of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangalore organised a one-day Camp at Dakshina Kannada Government Higher Primary School, Kinnikambla recently.



Mr Harsh Kumar, President, SDMC, Government School, Kinnikambla inaugurated the camp by planting the sapling. Mr Gopal, PET, Government School, Kinnikambla welcomed the gathering. Ms Pushpalatha S, Headmistress of the School, Mr Alwin DSouza & Ms Preema Tauro, NSS Program Officers, Carrel Sharel Pereira, Assistant NSS Programme Officer, Gopika and Margaret Philomena Fernandez, Coordinators, Centre for Social Concern were present during the programme.

During the Camp NSS Volunteers helped in cleaning the school garden and ground. 30 NSS volunteers took part in this program.