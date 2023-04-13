St Aloysius College holds ‘SANGAM 2023’- an Interdepartmental Cultural Extravaganza

Mangaluru: The PG Departments of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru, organized an Interdepartmental Cultural Extravaganza for the students of PG Courses on 12th April 2023 in Loyola Hall.

Prakash Thuminad, Tulu and Kannada Cine Actor of Kanthara Fame were the Chief Guest. Fr Melwin J. Pinto S J, Rector, St Aloysius Institutions, Rev. Dr Praveen Martis, SJ, Principal St Aloysius College(Autonomous) Mangaluru, Dr Alwyn DSa, Registrar & Controller of Examinations, Fr Vincent J Pinto SJ, finance officer, Dr Loveena Lobo, Director, Maffei Block, Dr Richard Gonsalves, Director LCRI block, Dr P P Sajimon, dean of PG Studies, Ms Renita Joyce Fernandes Chief coordinator of Sangam, Jeesu George Assistant Coordinator, Kishore B.N. and Ms Shreya Bhakta, students coordinators were present on the dais.

Prakash Thuminad in his inaugural address stressed the importance of education and considered St Aloysius College to be one of the best colleges in Mangaluru to give utmost importance to co-curricular activities. He also shared his journey from childhood to becoming an actor and highlighted the importance of talents and dreams.

Rev. Dr Praveen Martis SJ in his speech congratulated the PG Departments for organizing such a wonderful event. He said that the students should work with determination and passion for reaching their goals. Rector, Fr Melwin Pinto SJ in his presidential address, suggested the students encourage one another in these events. He urged the students to encourage a healthy competitive nature among them. Dr Richard Gonsalves, Director of LCRI Block was felicitated for his relentless and selfless service in the field of education and the institution. The meritorious students were awarded MJES Scholarships for their excellence in education.

On account of Sangam several events like Wealth out of Waste, Rangoli, Debate, Folk Dance, Creative Writing, General Quiz, Group Singing, Photography, Collage and sports events such as Shuttle Badminton, Volleyball, Throwball were held spreading over 5 days. The variety entertainment program was followed by the inaugural. Ms Venessa Monteiro compered the programme. Ms Renita Joyce Fernandes welcomed the gathering. Jeesu George proposed the vote of thanks.

