Spread the love



















St Aloysius College holds Yoga Training Programme as per National Education Policy

Mangaluru: As per the National Education Policy (NEP-2021), Yoga and Meditation classes are made an integral part of the curriculum for all the first year first semester undergraduate students. In this connection, St Aloysius College (Autonomous) recently organized a Yoga Training Workshop to train the faculty members to teach Yoga and Meditation skills to their students.

This programme was organized by the College in association with Delampady Yoga Prathistana, Mangaluru. Sri Yogaratna Gopalakrishna Delampady, a proud alumnus of the College and founder of Delampady Yoga Prathistana inaugurated the workshop.

Sri Gopalakrishna in his address expressed his happiness at the implementation of Yoga for all students under NEP. He said that it is possible to maintain very good physical and mental health through Yoga and Meditation. Later, he demonstrated a few selected asanas and explained the importance of those asanas and Pranayama with the help of Ms Neeta Shetty and Ms Bharathi Rao of Delampady Yoga Prathistana.

Principal of the College, Rev. Dr Praveen Martis, SJ, in his message explained the need for Yoga to all and for students in particular in their physical and mental wellbeing. He also said that Yoga and Meditation will help in acquiring a positive attitude and feeling of love and compassion among students. This will help students to imbibe the value of social harmony.

Dr Ishwara Bhat S, Dean of Student Activity Cell welcomed the gathering. Dr Denis Fernandes, Director of Arrupe Block, Dr Alwyn D’Sa, Registrar were on the dais.

Like this: Like Loading...