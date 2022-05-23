St Aloysius College Host the FIRST TEDxSAC with the Theme ‘Into The Unknown’

Mangaluru: St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru hosted its very first TEDxSAC event on the 22 nd of May, 2022. Learning is a constant process and this event provided a perfect opportunity to acquire knowledge from prominent people in their professions through their skill-set and experience.

TEDxSAC was a special event curated with the finest speakers from the local community with the theme of “Into the Unknown”. It was a journey through the minds of intellectuals to understand concepts that we don’t often hear about. This event was a platform for exchange of ideas and being open to positive changes.

Regarding TEDx, In the spirit of “ideas worth spreading” TED has created TEDx. TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. The event was called TEDxSAC, where x = independently organized TED event. At TEDxSAC, TEDTalks video and live speakers combined to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. The TED Conference provided general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events, including this event, are self-organized.

About TEDxSAC , the various ideas, languages, and viewpoints that build this symphony of a timeless town are what TEDxSAC wants to typify. TEDxSAC brought ideas and people from all walks of life, in harmony and splendor – just like Mangaluru city does. TEDxSAC is an independently organized TED event brought to fruition by an enthusiastic and hard-working team. The event was a medley of topics and ideas that intrigued the participants and you and left them curious. It was a one-day event where the organizers wanted to plant into the minds of the community and bring great ideas onto an accessible stage – ideas that personify change.

With the aim of growing together as a society and paving the way for development on a personal as well as societal level, speakers from various walks of life were invited to shed light on their experiences in their field of expertise. These speakers included Pankaj Modi, Rahul Jadhav, Shashidhar Dongre, Ms Rama Vaidhyanathan, Rida Gatphoh, Satshya Tharien, Haris Aboobacker and Jasmir Thakur.

Ms Rama Vaidhyanathan spoke on “If Mudras Could Speak”; Pankaj Modi spoke on “Immortalizing the Pillars of the Past”; Shashidhar Dongre spoke on “When science Met Theatre”; Ms Rida Gatphoh spoke on “Preserving Culture Through Craft” during the morning session, after lunch, Rahul Jadhav spoke on “From Being Chased to Chasing Victory”; Haris Aboobacker spoke on “Reshaping Work Culture”; Jasmir Thakur spoke on “Delving Deep into Gender Neutrality”; and Ms Satshya Tharien spoke on “Busting Language Barriers”.

In between the talks there was a little bit of entertainment-where a dance Rahasya by Shreeshta; Lighting performance by Infinite; performances Ridham by Oblivion and Fire by Stardust . There was a networking session after the morning session, and also after the end of afternoon session. The entire programme was eloquently and meticulously compered by Ms Lisha Ann Pereira (IIIrd B Sc PGM0 and Ms Mishal Lenita D’souza ( IInd B Com).

The speakers and the audience had the privilege of an interactive session, connecting the audience with the speakers on a personal level. The event was interspersed with musical and dance performances by the students and faculty that added extra lustre to the program. TEDxSAC provided the best platform of knowledge and learning through the journey of speakers who rightfully led the audience “Into the Unknown”.

ABOUT THE EIGHT SPEAKERS :

RAMA VAIDYANATHAN (Bharatanatyam Dancer)

Rama Vaidyanathan is one of the foremost Bharatanatyam dancers of her generation. She trained intensively under the legendary dancer Yamini Krishnamurthy and the celebrated Guru Saroja Vaidyanathan. In a performance career spanning more than 35 years, Rama has developed her own individual style without forsaking the core principles of her dance form. Her technique is grounded and yet there is a fresh approach to the innumerable dance compositions that she has added to the Bharatanatyam repertoire. Having performed at every major dance venue in the world, She has been awarded several titles. Rama balances a hectic performance schedule while conducting workshops and master classes all over the world, inspiring a whole generation of dancers.

PANKAJ MODI (Heritage Conservation Architect)

A conservation architect by practice, Pankaj Modi, for the last two decades, has contributed immensely towards conserving India’s heritage. Having completed his undergraduate and postgraduate studies in prestigious Indian institutions, he also holds a Specialization in Wood Conservation at Oslo, Norway. He plays an integral role in managing conservation projects at India’s largest NGO, INTACH. He is also an awardee of the Lg-Archi design Critics Choice Award. He strongly regards learning as a collaboration of both textbook knowledge and practical skills, and serves as a visiting faculty of postgraduate courses under Architectural Conservation.

SHASHIDHAR DONGRE (Senior Executive at L&T)

Shashidhar Dongre, a senior executive at L&T Technology Services has over thirty years of product development experience, specifically in creating products for several generations of wireless technologies. He serves as a Senior Member of IEEE and has been volunteering in different capacities. Serving as an adjunct professor of electrical engineering, he also finds time to actively engage in academia-industry collaboration. He has been associated with theatre for the past 25 years invariably. His talent has expanded to writing and translating a number of plays, many of them related to science. He has been a columnist and essayist for many years; his writing includes History of Science. He is an integral member of the organizing team of Mysore Science Theatre Festival which plans to hold its 5th edition this year.

RIDA GATPHOH ( Founder of Dak_ti Crafts)

Rida Gatphoh is a NIFT graduate and the founder of Dak_ti Crafts, a sustainable range of products with the intention to preserve the rich heritage and adept craftsmanship of Meghalaya. Dak-ti Crafts emphasises zero-waste, minimalistic designs and is applauded for its sustainability and consideration to preserve the livelihoods of local artisans. Ms Gatphoh has also been an Assistant Professor at NIFT, Shillong and has earned prestigious titles and awards, such as Pupul Jayakar Craft Design Award 2021 by IICD and National Entrepreneurship Award 2019 from Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship by GOI, to name a few.

RAHUL JADHAV (An ultramarathon Runner, Recovering Addict, and a Reformed Criminal)

Rahul Jadhav, the ultramarathon runner is a Phoenix who has risen from the ashes of ruin. After walking in the shoes of a hitman, drug addict and serving a fair amount of time at Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, he was admitted to a rehabilitation center. It was then he discovered his true passion- Running. The 46-year-old has not looked back since. For him, running was the road to transformation. With a zest to excel academically in the field of psychology, he is now a freelance de-addiction counsellor who aspires to start his own non-profit.

HARIS ABOOBACKER- (Director & Founder of Haris & Co)

Haris Aboobacker is a top-rated digital marketing expert in India. He is recognized as an early member of LinkedIn Creator Club and has been featured in media like #Startupstorymedia and #Joshtalk.

He founded Haris & Co, A marketing agency generating more than 20 million in revenue for brands using integrated digital marketing while also helping students become the top 1% marketer from Kerala. He has experience in Content Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Automation and E-commerce.

Specializing in performance marketing, his team has associated with brands such as VKC, Kairali TMT and more. Credit to his experience, he knows what does and does not work. Haris Follows his entrepreneurial instinct without fear and calls it “Fearless & Authentic Marketing”.

JASMIR THAKUR (Secretary & E.O Samabhavana Society)

Jasmir Thakur is a life coach and the Founder Secretary of Samabhavana, an all-government certified organisation and flourishes in the spheres of Child Protection, Education, Gender-Diversity & Inclusivity, Human Rights and Corporate Social Responsibility. Being the first Indian and South Asian to do research studies on Male Child Protection & Exploitation of Male Child and Youth, he has also developed a Human Rights certificate course at ILS college called Human Advocacy Resource and Management.

Working with Top PSUs & Multinational Corporates – Pan India and various AIDS Control Societies as a mentor; an activist, he empowers young advocates seeking social change.

SATSHYA THARIEN (Edutainment Content Creator)

Satshya Tharien is an edutainment content creator and an award-winning journalist based in Mangalore. She is best known for her Instagram series, ‘Hacks to Learn’, which brings a fun twist to learning regional languages such as Malayalam and Kannada.

During her stint as a journalist, she won the WAN INFRA South Asian Digital Media Award for ‘Best Project for News Literacy’. Even with her shift from Journalism to Content Creation, Satshya always remains passionate about the intersection of food, culture and language as seen in her video series, ‘Chumma Cooking’ and her podcast ‘Chumma Conversations’.

