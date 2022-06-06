St Aloysius College hosts ‘IMPETUS-2022’- a 2-Day Symposium & Startup Expo



Mangaluru: The Research and Innovation cell in association with Entrepreneurship and Consultancy cell, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru had conducted a two day symposium and startup expo “IMPETUS -2022” on June 2-3, 2022. Dr Prasanna Belur D., Associate Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, National Institute of Technology Surathkal, Mangaluru was the Chief Guest of the inaugural function of the symposium.

Dr Prasanna while giving the keynote address had specified the importance of innovation, Intellectual Property rights and patenting for startups and entrepreneurship ideas. Along with these ideas he also motivated the students and faculty by discussing the various innovative product and patent research that are being done in National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal.

An exhibition “Startup Expo” was conducted showcasing various innovative products of the students from various backgrounds. A Panel discussion on entrepreneurship and startups was held after the inaugural session. Dr Anantapadmanabha Achar, CEO AIC NITTE, Ms Sulaj Kini, Bell Paints Mangaluru, Mr Sunil Stephen, Venture Capitalist were the panelists. Dr Achar Stressed upon various incubation centres like Atal tinkering facilities that have been set up in the nation which cater to the needs of young entrepreneurs. Ms Sulaj Kini had spoken about startups and women entrepreneurship. Mr Sunil Stephen had spoken about the challenges faced during a startup venture.

Competitions were conducted on the second day June 3, 2022, to nurture the entrepreneurship skills of the students. Innovation for Growth – Various Startup ideas, and Innovation for growth – various ideas to overcome existing problems in the society were the two heads under which several students had competed. Prizes were distributed to the best ideas and they will be funded by the college for developing the products.