St Aloysius College hosts National Level research Capacity Building Workshop

Mangaluru: The One day National Level Research Capacity Building Faculty Development Program, under the UGC Stride scheme on ‘Handshake with Data Analytics using Jamovi ‘ was inaugurated on August 16,2022 at 9.15 AM, at the AIMIT campus in Beeri, of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru.



This Faculty Development program was limited to 60 participants, and the registration had to be closed down, owing to a huge response, across the domains. This Faculty program was inaugurated by the principal of the college, Rev. Dr. Fr. Praveen Martis, SJ. Speaking on the occasion, Fr. Principal stressed the need to cultivate the Research culture inside the Teaching community and he wished that this FDP will stimulate the researching community to do better.

The Guest of honor Dr. Alwyn D’sa,, Registrar of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), and Coordinator STRIDE scheme, elaborated the various research initiatives under the scheme in our institution. The Resource person Dr Balwinder Singh,Dean and professor , Guru Nanak dev university , Amritsar, Punjab , deliberated the uprise of various Open source softwares, that can help a researching community at large.

The inaugural came to an end with the vote of thanks by Dr. Ruban, organising secretary & Coinvestigator (Stride). Meanwhile the session FDP faculty coordinator Ms. Sumitha Achar gave an. Overall view of the program . There were 2 Forenoon sessions, and 2 afternoon sessions. All the sessions were Hands-on sessions. Every participant was journeying together with the Resource person. The entire sessions were a great time of Learning, with every participant executing the programs in the Lab.

The Valedictory function was held in the evening. DR. Fr. Melwyn Pinto, the Director of Aimit, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), gave his thoughts about being a Learner and a Researcher. Few participants shared their feedback of the sessions and it was very encouraging to hear how the Resource person has delivered it to various researchers across the domain. Fr. Director presented the Memento to the Resource person Dr. Balwinder Singh, on behalf of the organizing team.

The participants were from different domains including Doctors, professors, Faculty members, Research Scholars, and few PG students. The Faculty Development programme came to an end with the vote of thanks proposed by Dr. S. Ruban, organizing secretary and the co Investigator of the UGC Stride scheme in St Aloysius College (Autonomous).

