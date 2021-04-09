Spread the love



















St Aloysius College hosts National Webinar on Digital Transformation Post-Pandemic



Mangaluru : To have an insight into digital Transformation in the current context of pandemic, the Department of Commerce, of St Aloysius College (Autonomous) in collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bengaluru, organised a National Level Webinar, titled “DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION POST PANDEMIC”, on 6th April, 2021 at 11.00 AM. The resource person from TCS Mr. Ponnanna Uthappa, a high-profile Global Head, Digital Interactive Operations, shared his expertise with respect to the various options available to the students who would be seeking employment and business opportunities soon after their graduation.

The session began with prayer, followed by welcoming the participants and introduction of the resource person by Dr Manuel Tauro, Dean, Faculty of Commerce. There were around 430 participants who attended the session on the online “Zoom” meeting platform.

The queries of the participants were monitored by Mr Mahammad Thauseef, Assistant Professor of Commerce, and were addressed by the speaker at the end of the session. The session was well appreciated by the participants.

Ms Zeena Flavia D’Souza, HOD, B.Com (Professional) proposed vote of thanks. The session was ably moderated by Ms Anwitha Jain, Assistant Professor of Statistics.