St Aloysius College Inaugurates ‘SACMAC-2023’

Mangaluru: The motto of St Aloysius College is “Lucet et Ardet”, which means, “Shine to Enkindle”. Drawing inspiration from the motto of its Alma Mater, the Department of Postgraduate Studies and Research in Commerce, M. Com helps every student to shine and exhibit their hidden talent and be a dynamic leader for the future. To accomplish this particular aim the Department has an energetic association called “St Aloysius College Masters’ Association of Commerce”, popularly known as SACMAC.

SACMAC strongly believes that College life for every student is the golden life where friendships are forged, knowledge is gained and memories are canvassed forever. Embarking on the journey of education is not just about textbooks and classrooms but a holistic experience that includes both academic and personal growth. Thus, SACMAC conducts various activities, seminars and competitions to facilitate the students to come forward, face the crowd and be at their best in expressing their talents and skills.

The inauguration of this vibrant association was held on 25 August 2023 at Fr Robert Sequeira Hall (LCRI BLOCK). Dr Steevan D Souza N, a well-known youth counsellor, trainer and motivational speaker was the chief guest of the program and Dr Loveena Lobo, the Director of Maffei Block, presided over the program. Ms Jennifer Maria Quadras, HoD, M. Com, Mahammad Thauseef P, the staff coordinator of SACMAC, Ms Renita Fernandes and Ms Niveditha graced the occasion.

The inauguration began with the prayer rendition by Ms Joslin and the team. The spectacular welcome dance by Ms Vanessa Monteiro and the troupe added flavour to the programme. At the outset, Mr Mohammad Thauseef P welcomed the dignitaries & audience and introduced Dr Steevan D’Souza to the gathering. The lighting of the lamp and unveiling of SACMAC took the programme one step further. Fr Roshan, the student coordinator, briefed the activities and the events of SACMAC 2022-23 and the future plans for the year 2023-24. It was followed by the release of “Corporate Wave” an annual newsletter of the Department of MCom.

The chief guest in his inaugural address spoke about the process of learning-unlearning-relearning and the importance of being proactive in learning, taking a quote from Stephen Covey’s famous book ‘The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People’. He encouraged the students to make the best use of College life. Dr Loveena Lobo in her presidential address congratulated the Department and commended SACMAC for being the most active association of the College and recommended that all the students be lively participants in all the events and activities of SACAMC.

The inauguration was followed by a motivational talk by Dr Steevan D’Souza on the topic “Embrace the Unfamiliar: Stepping Beyond Your Comfort Zone”. In his talk, Dr Steevan D’Souza spoke about the importance of having a role model and emulating that person and the six pathways to feel better about oneself, i.e., to know oneself, to respect oneself, to love oneself, to affirm oneself, to trust oneself and to accept oneself. Further, he said that everyone needs to have good self-esteem besides hard skills and soft skills to excel in one’s life. All of us need to move from our comfort zone – fear zone – learning zone – growth zone and life begins at the end of one’s comfort zone. He concluded the session by highlighting “to collect knowledge, not marks; to collect skills, not degrees; to collect experiences, not rewards; to invest in health, not in wealth; to collect one’s purpose, not position/power because the purpose of one’s life is to be happy.”

Sr Jovita Tellis compered the programme and Ms Anushree, the student coordinator proposed the vote of thanks. All together there were 65 students who witnessed the inauguration of SACMAC. It was a wonderful and thought-provoking motivational session that captivated everyone.

