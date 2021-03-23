Spread the love



















St Aloysius College Konkani Institute holds Seminar on NEP and NLP

Mangaluru: In the light of the progress of Konkani in the future, a seminar was organised by the Institute of Konkani, St Aloysius College (Autonomous) here on March 20.

Dr Alwyn D’Sa, Registrar (designated) of the College spoke on National Education Policy -2020 and what possibilities regional languages have. In his speech he said, “National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 emphasises on education in mother tongue from Anganwadi to eighth standard. But if the NEP is implemented, there will be no textbooks in Konkani. In this regard, there is a challenge and opportunity for the Institute of Konkani and like minded institutes to spearhead the preparation of all the required textbooks in the Konkani language from Anganwadi to eighth grade.”

He also said that Konkani language classes should be conducted for professionals so that employees, nurses and other professionals from other states can work and interact with Konkani institutions here.

Anne Rajan, assistant professor of computer science at Dempe College, Goa, spoke on natural language processing (NLP) said that NLP is nothing but teaching the computer to understand and manipulate human language. She spoke about the need for learning natural language processing for the development of Konkani language. She further enumerated on the progress made in this regard in Goa. “The modern world is fast-paced in technology and technology is changing fast. Language that does not record this development can gradually lose its oscillation. To use any language in modern technology, that language needs a sound resource,” she added.

At the beginning of the programme, Director of the Institute of Konkani, Dr (Fr) Melwyn Pinto SJ welcomed the gathering and chaired the sessions. Programme coordinator Joachim Pinto compered the programme. Miss Delvita Veigas proposed vote of thanks. Students from St Joseph’s Engineering College, Vamanjur, St Aloysius College (Autonomous) and several Konkani authors were present for the seminar.



