St Aloysius College Launches Diploma Course in DK District Prison

St Aloysius College (Autonomous), AC Launches Diploma Course in ‘Integrated Agriculture & Organic Farming Methods” in District Prison

Mangaluru: At a ceremonial inaugural ceremony at the District Prison, Mangalore, on 2 October 2023, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru launched an innovative 100 hour Diploma in ‘Integrated Agriculture and Organic Farming Methods’ for the prison inmates. This is a purely practicum-oriented ‘learning by doing’ programme spread over four months. The primary goal of this training is to help prison inmates earn a dignified and decent living after their release.

Ravindra M Joshi, Principal Sessions Judge and Chairman DLSA-D.K. graced the inauguration as the Chief Guest and Smt. Shoba B.G., Senior Civil Judge and Member Secretary DLSA-D.K. presided. They complimented St Aloysius College Principal and his team for initiating this free innovative project for the prison inmates and wished them every success. Rev. Dr Praveen Martis, Principal, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), who was the Chief Guest on the occasion, in his address spoke about the objectives and the course content and \ explained how the programme would be implemented. He mentioned that qualified and experienced resource persons are appointed to take practical sessions.

Dr Alwyn D’Sa, Registrar, and Prof. Edmund Frank spoke on the occasion. Glavin Rodrigues, Asst Professor and Course Coordinator were also present on the dais. The Officers of the District prison who were awarded the Chief Minister’s Gold Medal were felicitated on the occasion. In a very noble gesture, their spouses and children were also recognised and felicitated.

The Superintendent of the District Prison Mr Obaleshappa who is the recipient of the prestigious President’s Award and his staff members organised the event in a very systematic and disciplined manner. T. M. Praveen, the Prison Warden who is also a prominent member of the Toastmasters Club was the Master of Ceremonies.

