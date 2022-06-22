St Aloysius College Launches New Career-oriented UG/PG programmes with Shift System from 2022-23.



Mangaluru: Addressing the media personnel during the Press Meet held at Mangaluru Press club, Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ-the Principal of St Aloysius College said, ” St Aloysius College (Autonomous) which is located in the heart of the city and has a glorious legacy of 142 years has been constantly upgrading and diversifying its curriculum to meet the needs of students and the industry. Several new, career-oriented and cutting edge programmes have been introduced in the last few years”

Fr Martis further said, “. Continuing the legacy, the College has launched many new and innovative undergraduate and postgraduate programmes from 2022-23. The curriculum has been designed to suit the aspirations of the New Education Policy with a multidisciplinary approach and driven by skill acquisition for employment prospects including project and internship based learning outcomes. Keeping in mind the needs and aspirations of students from different backgrounds, the College has evolved a customized shift system”.

Also briefing during the press meet Dr Alwyn D’sa -the Registrar of St Aloysius College said, “The morning shift starting at 7.00 am will accommodate programmes in B.Sc. (Visual Communication), B.Sc. (Food Science & Chemistry), B.Sc. (Food Science & Biochemistry) and B.Com. (Apprenticeship/Internship Embedded). Students have the opportunity to pursue internships and online/offline certificate courses, MOOCs and earn additional credits”.

“The new postgraduate programme, M.Sc. (Data Science) is specially designed for professional training for cutting edge corporate careers. The programme will be held during the regular working hours in AIMIT Centre at Kotekar, Beeri. B.Voc. (Renewable Energy & Management) is the most trending vocational programme for youth charged with hands- on experience and skill acquisition. The programme is offered under DDU Kaushal Kendra of the Central Government. The programme will commence at 12.30pm on all working days along with other B.Voc programmes. Students of these programmes will engage in mandatory internships” added Dr D’sa.

Dr Dinesh Nayak, Department of Kannada at SAC also speaking on the occasion said, ” The evening shift which commences at 4.30pm will accommodate ONE batch of B.Com, B.A. (Journalism & English Major), B.A. (Journalism & Psychology), B.Voc (Software Development) and M.Com (Finance & Analytics). These batches will have the provision to work and study, reasonable fees and fee concession for deserving students. Students from economically disadvantaged sections will have an opportunity to pursue their dreams of higher education. Students pursuing a career in CA, CS and other professions can take admission to these batches and pursue careers and studies simultaneously. Location of the College in the heart of the city would be an added advantage for commutation”.

“In addition, the department of Kannada has designed an innovative and career oriented Kannada Major course integrated with a Diploma/Postgraduate Diploma in Creative Communication. The new course has the objective of creating professionals with effective communications skills by training students in theatre and public speaking skills in specialized labs. All the above programmes and courses are designed in lines of the NEP-2020 with multidisciplinary approach, cutting edge knowledge and skills for 21st Century with internships, soft skills and project based learning leading to gainful employment” added Dr Nayak..

Ms Chandrakala, the PRO of the College was also present during the press meet.