ST ALOYSIUS COLLEGE-MANGALURU BAGS TWO EDUCATIONAL EXCELLENCE AWARDS

Mangaluru: St Aloysius College (Autonomous) Mangaluru bagged two prestigious Educational Excellence Awards from BEGIN-UP RESEARCH INTELLIGENCE PVT. LTD. organized at the Taj West End Hotel, Bengaluru on 23 September, 2021.

The College was the recipient of the Best College of the Year 2021 Karnataka in recognition of its Social Contribution, Leafing Infrastructure & Placements.

Further, the Principal of the College, Rev. Dr Praveen Martis, SJ was recognized for his Outstanding Contribution in the Educational Domain & Excellent Leadership with a special reference to his Growth Driven & Innovative Administration.

In addition, the College was also recognized for its innovative student support initiatives during the pandemic.

This initiative is undertaken to recognize the educational institutions with a difference and making a difference in the lives of students and impacting in a significant manner the paradigms of education in terms of expansion and innovation.

