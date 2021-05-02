Spread the love



















St Aloysius College NCC Army Wing Worked with Dist Admin Covid-19 Awareness Programme

Mangaluru : Due to increasing cases of Covid-19 crisis an initiative was taken by NCC Army Wing cadets of St. Aloysius College (Autonomous) to make people of Mangaluru aware about the novel coronavirus. For making this programme successful a special thanks to Col N.R.Bhide commanding officer of 18 KAR BN NCC, Lt Col Amitabh Singh administrative officer of 18 KAR BN NCC, Dr. Praveen Martis SJ principal of St. Aloysius College, Capt Shakin Raj associated with NCC officer and PI staff of 18 KAR BN NCC.

Awareness programme was held at RTO, State Bank, fish market and vegetable market, Mangaluru. The programme was held by taking special care of covid-19 norms. Cadets made posters and templates to spread awareness on the crises. This program contained the Do’s and Don’ts, about Vaccination and its importance, importance of masks, its symptoms and how it spreads from few infected people to others in huge numbers.