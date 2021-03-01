Spread the love



















St Aloysius College NSS Students join hands for ‘Namma Nethravati Namma Javabdari’

Mangaluru: St Aloysius College is a 141 year old institution known for its innovative programmes in academics, sports and games and extra-curricular & co-curricular activities. Despite its status as a minority institution, the college has imparted high quality education to all sections of society regardless of caste, colour or creed. The motto of the college, “Lucet et Ardet” which means “shine to enkindle” has inspired countless students to become men and women for and with others, thus bringing light and joy into the lives of people.



Inculcating social awareness and enhancing social concern is one of the main thrusts of the college. The Vision and the Mission of the college lays thrust on social consciousness. The NSS Units of the College have been regularly conducting events and activities related to spreading awareness, workshops, seminars and socially oriented physical work towards augmenting civic standards of the society in general, and the city in particular. The NSS volunteers of the College Units have performed well in academic as well as in extra-curricular activities and brought laurels to the institution.

In this regard, the NSS Units of St Aloysius College (Autonomous) in Collaboration with Anti Pollution Drive and Hasiru Dala held a clean-up drive on the theme “Namma Netravathi Namma Javabdari” near the Nethravathi Bridge lifting and cleaning the old trash near the waters before it is washed away to the sea. The programme was held on 28th February 2021 from 6 am to 10 am. St Aloysius College NSS units’ present volunteers, previous year volunteers and passed out students of the College joined hands in this noble work.