St Aloysius College NSS Volunteers Join in Krishi Vigyan Kendra Awareness Program

Mangaluru: KRISHI VIGYAN KENDRA, Mangaluru organised Awareness cum hands-on training in Natural Farming for NSS Volunteers. 27 NSS Volunteers from St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru took part in this programme.

Dr T J Ramesh, senior Scientist and Director of KVK, Dr RavindraGowdaPatil, Scientist (Fisheries) at KVK, Harish Shenoy, Scientist (Agronomy) at KVK, Dr Kedarnath, Scientist (Plant Protection) at KVK, Dr Nagarathna, NSS Program Coordinator, Mangalore University, AlwinDSouza and Mrs Carrel Sharel Pereira, NSS Programme Officers of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru were present for the programme.

The programme was organised with the main emphasis on paddy cultivation. On this occasion, information on the scientific cultivation of paddy was given by the scientist at KVK. This was followed by a practical demonstration of seedling uprooting in the nursery followed by the transplanting of seedlings in the main field by NSS volunteers.

Like this: Like Loading...