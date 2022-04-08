St Aloysius College organised ALOYSIUS ART LEAGUE 2022

Mangaluru: St Aloysius College (Autonomous),Mangaluru organized a two days ‘ALOYSIUS ART LEAGUE 2022’ on 5th and 6th April 2022, with over 90 participants from the undergraduate and postgraduate departments of the College.

The event commenced with the inauguration ceremony. John I. Chandran, a cartoonist, Artist, publisher of Tenali Rama comics in Taranga weekly and Nimmi strip cartoon in Udayavani was the chief guest. He received various awards like Rajyotsava Award, Outstanding Young Person Award for Cartooning, etc. Dr Alwyn D’Sa, the Registrar of the College and Dr Dennis Fernandes, Director of Arrupe Block were present for the programme. All spoke about the relation of Aloysius College with Art since ancient times.

Various competitions were conducted for the students, such as: Sketching, Crayon Art, Painting, Clay Modelling, Rangoli, Mehendi Art, Face Painting, Digital Art, Logo Designing and Craft. Students participated in the competition with great joy and enthusiasm.

The teams that participated were Athena, Aloura, Meraki, Aesthetix, Euphoric, Eunioa tribe, Magnum Opus and Creative Hearts. The event was a great success by the efforts put in by the staff coordinators Mr Santhosh Notagar and Mrs Suchitra and the student coordinators Ashritha Rai and Anisha Pereira. The event was hosted by Khushi Singala.

The Valedictory ceremony was celebrated on 6th April 2020. Rev.Fr. Praveen Martis SJ, Principal was the chief guest. Dr Alwyn D’Sa, Registrar and Dr Norbert Lobo, Director of Admin Block were present for the programme.