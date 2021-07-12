Spread the love



















St Aloysius College organised IMPETUS 2021- an Innovation Day

Mangaluru: The Research and Innovation Cell in association with Entrepreneurship and Consultancy Cell of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru organised Innovation Day – “Impetus 2021” on 6th July 2021 on online mode. Praveen Kumar Kalbhavi, Director and CEO of Novigo Solutions Pvt Ltd., was the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker. Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ, Principal, presided over the programme. Ms Arathi Shanghagn Dean of BBA was the Convener and Dr Neelakanthan and Dr Santhosh Rebello were the co-conveners of the programme. ‘Impetus 2021’ has made an attempt to create a platform for budding entrepreneurs, technocrats, and environmentalists to present their ideas and project proposals with focus on innovation in their outcomes.

The major takeaways from this event are the experiences of the keynote address by the eminent resource person and the chief guest of the event Praveen Kumar Kalbhavi. Praveen Kumar Kalbhavi has over 25 years of experience in the IT industry and handled various responsibilities including large scale program management and client engagement for global and fortune 500 clients. He is currently the director and chief executive officer at Novigo Solution Private Limited. Before forming Novigo, he has worked with Infosys for more than 19 years as Associate Vice President and Senior Delivery Manager in retail business unit and was also Head of Mangalore Development Centre which housed 6 Large Business Units and a workforce of around 4,000 people. Kalbhavi is also involved with various organisations like KCCI (Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry), CEOL (Centre for Entrepreneurship Opportunities & Learning), CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) to promote start-up culture and entrepreneurship in Mangalore.

Kalbhavi addressed the gathering virtually on the concept of embedding innovation in start-up business and enlightened students about the various innovative products available in the market commercialised by the IT-Professionals. The welcome address was delivered by Dr Suresh Poojary- Dean, Research and Innovation Cell; Rev. Dr. Praveen Martis SJ presented his Presidential remarks. Introduction of the resource person was made by Dr Mamata, Dean- Entrepreneurship and Consultancy. The theme of the programme was proposed by Mrs Arati Shanbhag, the Convenor of the programme. The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Neelakanthan- the Co-Convenor of this event.

350 participants gathered virtually for the inauguration programme which is an encouraging move and trend showcased towards the innovation enthusiast cultural blooming in the campus. The inauguration was followed by presentations from student-participants on the theme innovation for change and innovation for growth. We received 11 proposals on screening. The participants approached problems with an open mind and multi-disciplinary approach to resolve them.

The programme concluded with the formal valedictory programme and announcing the list of the winners. The winning proposals and ideas are forwarded to the Entrepreneurship and Consultancy Cell for taking it up for incubation centre.

Under the category of Innovation for Change, TEAM SOBER – Fiona Anola DSouza (BCOM) bagged the first place and TEAM WARRIER – Anston Saldanha (BCOM) secured the second place. Under the category of Innovation for Growth, TEAM ARSS – Anjana, Sabisha, Sushmitha (MSc) bagged the first place and TEAM PELO – Giselle, Ruth, Ria, Lleyton, Dion (BBA) secured the second place.

Like this: Like Loading...