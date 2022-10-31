St Aloysius College organized Intercollegiate Competitions ‘ELECTRIPHY’



Mangaluru: The Departments of Physics and Electronics of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangalore, in association with Astro Club and Electronics Club of the College organized a one-day Intercollegiate Competition “ELECTRIPHY” for the Pre-University Students on 27th October 2022 in Eric Mathias Hall of Maffei Block.

Dr Suresh N S, Associate Professor, St Joseph Engineering College, Mangalore was the Chief Guest. Rev. Dr Praveen Martis, SJ, Principal, presided over the programme. Dr Narayana Bhat, Director of Xavier Block, Lawrence J M Pinto, HoD of Physics, Dr Narayana Moolya, HoD of Electronics, Shawn Ajay D’Souza, Staff Convenor, Clive D’Souza, Student Convener and Ms Sarojini, Retd. The headmistress was present on the dais.

Principal, Rev. Dr Praveen Martis SJ in his presidential remarks, congratulated both departments for organizing such a wonderful programme. He encouraged young minds to take up basic sciences as their area of interest and make a great contribution to society holistically. He quoted Michael Faraday and Sir Isaac Newton who is popularly known for their research.

After the inauguration, a seminar was organized by Dr Suresh N S. and several competitions were held for the PU Students. Ms Amrita H R and Ms Sumathi from Ather Automobiles were present for the programme. Larren Deelon compered the programme. Dr Narayana Moolya welcomed the gathering and introduced the chief guest. Clive D’Souza proposed the vote of thanks.

The valedictory Programme was held at Eric Mathias hall at 4.45 PM. Dr Ishwara Bhat, Dean for Cultural Activities, was the chief guest for the Programme and he distributed the prizes for the winners and congratulated all participants. TLC PU College, Bejai – Kapikad Rd, Mangaluru bagged the overall championship and Lourdes Central School, Bejai, Mangalore were the runners-up. Harshith, Shawn Ajay D’Souza, Staff Convenors, Clive D’Souza, and Blaney Agnello D’Souza Student Convenors were present on the occasion. Mr Blany Agnello D’Souza proposed the vote of thanks.

Like this: Like Loading...