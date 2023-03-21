St Aloysius College organizes ‘MANDO UTSAV’- a Form of Traditional Goan Music



Mangaluru: St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru, always gives importance to cultural activities along with academics. It has organized several programmes and training programmes on cultural diversity in association with the UGC STRIDE Scheme.

This time, the Department of Konkani, St Aloysius College (Autonomous) organized MANDO – A music form of Goan Konkani for the students. A Trainer of MANDO, Mr Micheal Gracias from Goa introduced Tiatr + Mando on the campus. 35 students were actively involved in the training session from 1st to 16th March 2023.

The Mando Utsaav – valedictory of the training was held on 17th March 2023 in Mother Teresa Peace Park. The trained students exhibited the Goan Konkani songs during MAANDO Utsav with the traditional attire which was brought from Goa, particularly for this event. This Utsav was sponsored by Karnataka Konkani Adhyayana Peeta of Mangalore University.

Dr Jaywanth Nayak, Coordinator of Konkani Adhyayana Peeta graced the programme. Dr Alwyn D’Sa, the Registrar and Co-ordinator of, UGC STRIDE Scheme was the Keynote speaker on this occasion. Rev. Dr Praveen Martis, SJ., the Principal of the College presided over the programme. Mrs Flora Castelino Coordinator for the programme was on the dias. Miss Clevita D’ Souza compered the programme. Olinca Lobo, Secretary of the Konkani Association welcomed the gathering. Marwin Sequiera proposed the vote of thanks.

About MANDO :

MANDO is a cultural heritage of Goa. Mando is the song played especially when the two young hearts are in love. The major theme of MANDO is love. The charming singing enhances the performance. It is a musical form that evolved during the 19th and 20th centuries among the Goan Catholics. The instruments used in MANDO are guitars, violins and the Ghumot (Drum).

The dress worn by the ladies during the MANDO dance is velvet or silk, red, blue or green, embroidered with gold or silver threads. Also, a white or blue shawl will be worn. The socks had to be white and the slippers ornamented.

