St Aloysius College-Pilikula Webinar Series on Various Science Topics

Mangaluru: St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru in association with Pilikula Regional Science Centre Mangaluru is organizing webinar series for Students and Teachers of High School, Pre-University and also General public from 25 January 2021 to 30 January 2021.

The webinar series will be inaugurated on 25 January at 10.30 am by Dr K. V. Rao, Director, Regional Science Centre Mangaluru. Rev. Dr Praveen Martis SJ, Principal of the College will preside over the function. The inaugural webinar will be delivered by Dr Tanima Banerjee, followed by Dr Vishwanatha Badikana on 27 January, Dr Jayakar Bhandary on 28 January Prof. G Umesh, on 29 January and Dr Ravikanth G on 30 January, on various topics. Organizers have requested teachers and students to participate and make use of the opportunity.

For more details contact : Dr Chandra Shekhara Shetty , the coordinator (94482 49153)



