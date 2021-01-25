St Aloysius College Principal Fr Praveen Martis SJ Conferred IIPP ‘Outstanding Community Leader’ Award

Spread the love



















St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru Principal Fr Praveen Martis SJ Conferred International Institute for Public Policy (IIPP) ‘Outstanding Community Leader’ Award

Mangaluru : In recognition for his dedicated service to humanity, especially in the field of higher education and administrative acumen, Principal of St Aloysius College, Fr Praveen Martis has been nominated for the `Outstanding Community Leaders of Mangaluru’ Award by International Institute for Public Policy (IIPP), an international organization based in Mangaluru for the cause of policy implementation for public good. The announcement of the award is made on the eve of Republic Day by Max and Jessie Rasquinha, Houston/Dallas, Texas, USA, the founders of International Orientation Centre and International Institute for Public Policy.

‘He who wishes to secure the good of others has already secured his own’ is a saying that may be aptly attributed to many a dignitary of Mangaluru, for even from a distance one can observe, year after year, their dedicated service to the community. One can witness, moreover, their charity, generosity and nobility, animated by an attitude of selfless and joyful service. It is but proper that the community expresses its gratitude for all they have done for society by conferring on them timely awards, remarks Max Rasquinha.

The International Institute for Public Policy, a fully sponsored family entity, is proud to select Fr Praveen Martis, SJ, as ‘Outstanding Community Leader’ for the year 2020-2021. A chemistry professor and an enviable administrator, Fr Martis has been the chosen one this year for his outstanding contribution in his administrative roles in various institutions, thus mentoring thousands of students who have had the good fortune of being mentored by him.

Max and Jessie Rasquinha are keen followers of all the developments taking place in their beloved hometown of Mangaluru. All the dignitaries who are dedicating their talents and efforts for the community and our society have always been noted and admired for future recognitions. Watching greatness in others is a virtue of greatness in ourselves, says Max E Rasquinha. It is the society that gains as an ultimate bargain. Max and Jessie Rasquinha and family from Houston/Dallas, Texas are extremely proud of this unique selection this year.

This prestigious award is presented yearly and among the recipients include the late Fr Ronnie Prabhu SJ, Sachitha Nandagopal, Joe Gonzalves, Bishop Emeritus Dr Aloysius D’Souza, eminent singer and composer the late Wilfy Rebimbus, former lokayukta Santosh Hegde, founder of Daijiworld Walter Nandalike, Msgr Fred Pereira, social work educationist and activist the late Dr Olinda Pereira, former rector of St. Aloysius Institutions and Architect of Aloysius Institute of Management and Information Technology, Fr Denzil Lobo SJ, and director of Ave Maria Palliative Care Centre, Dr Lavina Noronha.

About Fr PRAVEEN MARTIS SJ :

From a humble beginning in his birth place in Shankarpura of Udupi District in Karnataka, he had an impeccable academic career before joining the priesthood under the Jesuits Society, also known as Society of Jesus and playing a pivotal role as head of several prestigious educational institutions. He has a PhD in Chemistry from the department of Chemistry and Electrochemistry of Surfaces, University of Namur, Belgium for his Thesis titled ‘Multiwalled Carbon Nanotubes: Decorated with metal nanocrystals and incorporated into metal matrices’.

He completed his MSc in Analytical Chemistry, St Joseph’s College, Bengaluru, prior to which he graduated in BSc from St Aloysius College, Mangaluru. His strong academic foundations were laid at St John’s High School at Shankarpura and St Mary’s College, Shirva in Udupi. He also has earned Bachelor of Theology, Vidyajyothi, Delhi, India. Bachelor of Philosophy from Jnana Deepa Vidyapeeth, Pune, India. And also novitiate in the Society of Jesus, Mount St Joseph, Bengaluru. Showing keen interest and proving his merit wherever assigned, Fr Martis has been serving as principal of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru, and is instrumental in taking the institution to the next level as a Deemed To Be University in the days to come.

Fr Martsi SJ has been the director of St Aloysius Evening College, and also has been as director of St Aloysius Institute of Education and Mangalurean research supervisor in Mangalore University. He is also a NAAC assessor. Steadily raising his positions and setting up an empire to provide humane and intensive education for students. Among various key posts that he has held include consulter to the provincial of Karnataka Jesuit Province, secretary of Mangalore Jesuit Educational Society, director of DDU Kaushal Kendra and Consultancy Services, director and vice principal of Loyola Centre for Research and Innovation and principal of St Joseph’s College, Bengaluru. He has many academic and theological presentations in his bag of success and also has published many books on various facets of chemistry. He is a very meticulous administrator and a prolific speaker.



