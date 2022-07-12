St Aloysius College Principal & Team Meets Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade

Mangaluru: Ever since Padma Vibhushan Awardee and Dharmadhikari of Shri Dhrmastala Kshetra Dr Veerendra Heggade was nominated to Rajya Sabha, he has been poured with tons of greetings on print and electronic media, plus has been greeted personally at his residence by eminent persons and politicians. Even Bishop of Mangalore Diocese Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha had expressed his heartfelt wishes to Veerendra Heggade .

In his message the Bishop stated “Dr Veerendra Heggade through his unique and multifaceted service, has earned a special place in the hearts of the people of Dakshina Kannada and Karnataka”. On behalf of the entire Catholic Christian community, the Bishop wished that the Rajya Sabha nomination would enable Dr Heggade to further intensify his good work.

And now a team from one of the prestigious and renowned college in India represented by Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ-the Principal of st Aloysius Colege (Autonomous) Mangaluru, joined by Dr alwyn D’sa-the Registrar of Colege, and Fr xavier Gomes and Walter D’souza, alumnus of St Aloysius College, met Dr Veerendra Heggade at his residence on Monday, 11 July and greeted and felicitated him with shawl and bouquet of flowers, and expressed words of wisdom on his achievement.

WHO IS DR VEERENDRA HEGGADE, the Philanthropist from Karnataka nominated to RAJYA SABHA :

Hereditary administrator of the Dharmasthala temple in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district, Veerendra Heggade has been running several social, economic and cultural institutions in the state. Veerendra Heggade established the Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institute (RDSETI) which provides awareness about self-employment opportunities and trains rural youth.

After his nomination, Heggade told the media: “I never expected that I would be nominated to Rajya Sabha. It is a good opportunity and I am now thinking how it can be utilised. And also on how the programmes that we have come up with in Karnataka can also be implemented at national level. As the nomination came as a surprise, I am yet to think about the future.”



“Veerendra Heggade Ji is at the forefront of outstanding community service. I have had the opportunity to pray at the Dharmasthala Temple and also witness the great work he is doing in health, education and culture. He will certainly enrich Parliamentary proceedings,” said Prime Minister Modi in a tweet in Kannada after the nomination.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had congratulated Heggade, expressing confidence that his work and experience would “raise the quality of debates” in Parliament.

He was one of the four eminent persons nominated to Rajya Sabha recently. Heggade, 73, took over as the administrator of the 800-year-old religious place at the age of 20 and has been running several social, economic and cultural institutions.

He also conceptualised the Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project, an initiative for inclusive rural development and self-employment in Karnataka. Currently, the project has more than 6 lakh self-help groups and over 49 lakh members. He also heads the Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Educational Trust, which provides education through more than 25 schools and colleges.

Heggade was awarded Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award, in 2015. Before that, in 2000, he was honoured with Padma Bhushan for his social service.