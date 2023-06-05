St Aloysius College Ranked 80th in NIRF Rankings among 8686 Institutions in India

Mangaluru: We are excited to announce that our college has ranked 80th in NIRF Rankings. A total of 8686 institutions in the entire country have participated in the EIGHTH edition of the NATIONAL INSTITUTIONAL RANKING FRAMEWORK (NIRF) 2023 Rankings

The survey is conducted by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. It is a distinctive and excellent performance and achievement considering the thousands of Colleges participating in the survey.

St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru is one of the two colleges in Karnataka which have managed to secure a position in the first 100 ranks. The Principal has congratulated the staff, students and all the stakeholders for their unstinted support and cooperation in attaining this distinction.

