St Aloysius College receives NCC Best Institution Award



Mangaluru: St Aloysius NCC Army Wing Senior Division of 18 KAR BN NCC, Mangalore Group won the III Place in the State and I Place in the District level under NCC Best Institution Award category. The award was presented on 13 March 2022 at Christ University, Bangalore by the DDG, Karnataka & Goa Directorate.

The award was given to the institutions based on the annual meritorious performance of the Cadets and ANO of the institution, number of camps attended by the Cadets, number of activities organised by the Institution during the academic year 2021-22.

Sgt Lohith, Cpl Rishika T B, Cdt Gauthami C S from Air Wing (6 Kar Air Sqn NCC), SUO Soorya C Adka from Army Wing (18 Kar Bn NCC) and Cdt Manisha D Suvarna from Navy Wing (5 Kar Naval Wing) who represented Karnataka and Goa Directorate to participate in the Republic Day Parade 2022 in Delhi were honoured with State Chief Minister Commendation Card during the programme.

SUO Soorya C Adka also honoured for securing Best Cadet Award from Karnataka and Goa Directorate. The Management, staff and students of the College congratulate Col. Nithin Bhide , Commanding Officer and Lt Col. Amith, Administrative Officer of 18 KAR BN NCC Mangalore Group, Principal, Rev. Dr Praveen Martis, SJ and ANO Capt Shakin Raj, NCC Army Wing, Fly Officer Alwyn Misquith, Air Wing and Lt Hariprasad Shetty, Naval Wing of the College.